News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Capital, Kazakhstan’s QIC set up $800mln investments fund for Central Asia

Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Capital, Kazakhstan’s QIC set up $800mln investments fund for Central Asia

By

Abu Dhabi private equity firm Gulf Capital and a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund have established an $800 million fund to drive investments in Central Asia.

The partnership between the Qazaqstan Investment Corporation (QIC) and Gulf Capital will include the expansion of the UAE firm’s portfolio companies in Kazakhstan, with the support of the Central Asia country’s sovereign wealth fund, Baiterek Holding, along with facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country, a post on LinkedIn said.

The $800 million fund will focus on a number of sectors including technology, fintech, healthcare, healthtech, business services, logistics, among others.

The deal follows on from QIC’s partnership with Abu Dhabi sovereign investor ADQ in December, which saw the two entities set up an investment platform, focusing on food, agriculture, mobility, healthcare, energy transformation and clean technology, among others. /// nCa, 20 September 2024 (cross post from Zawya)

 

Related posts:

  1. OPEC Fund for International Development deepens commitment to Central Asia – New Agreements signed with Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan
  2. Turkmen chief diplomat took part in the first GCC-Central Asia dialogue – Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Gulf countries discussed
  3. Saudi Arabia to host Gulf-Central Asia summit next week
  4. Uzbekistan: President Mirziyoyev proposes to develop GCC-Central Asia Agreement on friendship, regional connectivity and cooperation, to create a visa-free tourist space “Gulf-Central Asia”
  5. Speech by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Summit of Heads of State of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and Central Asia
  6. Economic growth and health go hand-in-hand: Central Asia International Forum in Bishkek spotlights health investments as a catalyst for regional transformation
  7. UK Launches International Climate Change Fund for Central Asia
  8. Ambassadors from Central Asia and the Gulf Arab countries met in Brussels
  9. Tajikistan: President Emomali Rahmon highlighted promising areas of cooperation between Central Asia and the Arab countries of the Gulf
  10. Turkish Giant Rönesans Expands to Central Asia, First PPP Hospital Project in Kazakhstan Underway
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan