Turkmenistan is ready to host international tennis tournaments

On Wednesday, 27 March 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the President of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) David Haggerty and Yuri Polsky, President of the Asian Tennis Federation (AFT).

During the meeting, Haggerty presented President Serdar Berdimuhamedov with a Certificate from the International Tennis Federation.

The Head of State thanked for the presentation of the ITF Certificate, noting that he regards it as a sign of international recognition of the far-sighted strategy being implemented in Turkmenistan aimed at forming an integrated system for the development and popularization of sports, including tennis.

As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed, Turkmenistan aims to continue productive cooperation on the world sports arena, in particular, within the framework of the International and Asian Tennis Federations, and is ready to support the initiatives and proposals of the ITF and AFT to promote tennis in Turkmenistan and around the world.

He proposed to explore the possibilities of using Turkmenistan’s sports infrastructure for international tennis tournaments, training camps and master classes.

Since 1993, the Tennis Federation of Turkmenistan (FTT) has been a member of the International Tennis Federation, and since 2001 – the Asian Tennis Federation.

In 2023, Turkmenistan became the venue for the Central Asian Regional Tennis Championship among young athletes in the under-12 age category.

During the visit to Ashgabat, the heads of the ITF and AFT will meet with representatives of the Tennis Federation of Turkmenistan and discuss prospects for expanding cooperation, as well as get acquainted with the country’s sports infrastructure. ///nCa, 28 March 2024