Turkmenistan is ready to diversify gas supplies in the ECO space, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov says

Turkmenistan, possessing huge reserves of natural gas, is ready to significantly diversify its supplies, including to consumers and transit countries in the space of the Economic Cooperation Organization, stated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a meeting with Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (ECO) Khusrav Noziri in Ashgabat, 27 March 2024.

During the meeting, an interested exchange of views took place on the prospects for multifaceted cooperation between Turkmenistan and the ECO, TDH reports.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that, standing for further intensification of productive cooperation within the ECO, Turkmenistan seeks to contribute to improving the effectiveness of this multilateral structure.

In addition to energy, transport was identified as an important area of cooperation. Based on its favorable geographical location, Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development and deployment of transport and logistics hubs as a key area of economic cooperation with foreign partners.

In this regard, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov called ECO for taking a more active part in the realization of Turkmenistan’s transit potential, leveraging such transport corridors as North–South and East–West.

The meeting underscored that the ECO member states have great prospects to build mutually beneficial partnerships, including in the trade and economic sphere, as well as in the cultural and humanitarian field, ecology and tourism. ///nCa, 28 March 2024