Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan expressed condolences to Russia

24 March 2024 has been declared a day of mourning in Russia for the victims of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the city of Krasnogorsk, Moscow region.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov visited the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan today.

He laid flowers and signed the book of condolences.

Heads of diplomatic missions, Russian citizens and citizens of Turkmenistan also paid their respects to the innocent victims.

The Russian Embassy reports a continued outpouring of support, with flowers being delivered and numerous messages of condolence received via email.

The Embassy extends its gratitude to all who have offered their condolences during this difficult time. ///nCa, 24 March 2024