Turkmenistan participated in Nowruz Celebrations at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

On 19 March 2024, on the eve of the International Nowruz holiday, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in France, jointly with the embassies and representations at UNESCO from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, held a cultural event dedicated to the celebration of Nowruz, the Turkmen Embassy to France reports.

The event took place in the reception hall of the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

The event program featured a concert and a tasting of national dishes. Guests of the event had the opportunity to get acquainted with the wealth and diversity of the cultures of the participating countries, as well as to enjoy the traditional dishes of their national cuisines.

For visitors to the Turkmenistan stand, a tasting of the national Turkmen cuisine and an exhibition were organized, where the Embassy of Turkmenistan displayed handmade carpets, national costumes, jewelry, souvenirs, as well as the literary works of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Among the honorary guests were Mrs. Audrey Azoulay, representatives of French ministries and departments, international organizations based in Paris, as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited at UNESCO and in Paris.

In 2016, Nowruz was officially inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a multinational nomination presented by 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 21 March 2024

 

 

 

