The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Russian Customs Academy discuss further steps in the field of personnel training

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Russian Customs Academy held a virtual meeting on 6 February to discuss further collaboration in customs personnel training.

Representatives from both institutions, including the Director of the Institute of Distance Learning, Retraining and Advanced Training from the Russian Customs Academy, participated in the discussions.

The meeting explored sharing best practices and innovative approaches to customs training.
Regarding pedagogical experience exchange, sharing expertise and fostering knowledge exchange between instructors from both institutions was emphasized.

Organizing collaborative events on relevant topics for customs personnel in Turkmenistan was discussed.

This meeting follows the January 2023 signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Federal Customs Service of Russia, highlighting their commitment to joint training initiatives.

The Russian Customs Academy provides educational programs for customs authorities within Russia and, through special agreements, to CIS member states. They offer full-time and part-time higher education programs, along with training for highly qualified customs professionals.///nCa, 7 February 2024

 

 

