Kyrgyzstan may introduce lectures about Magtymguly’s legacy into school and university curriculum

On 20 March 2024, Turkmenistan Ambassador Nuri Golliyev met with Kyrgyzstan Education and Science Minister Dogdurkul Kendirbayeva.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of key topics reflecting current areas of cooperation aimed at deepening and expanding the partnership between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in the field of education and science, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

The sides explored the possibility of introducing lectures on the cultural heritage of Magtymguly Fraga into the extracurricular curriculum of secondary schools and specialized universities in Kyrgyzstan, aimed not only at academic exchange of knowledge, but also strengthening linguistic traditions and cultural ties between the two countries.

Another important topic of the meeting was the prospects for establishing contacts in the field of scientific research, including the implementation of joint projects in the field of digital technologies, agriculture and ecology.

In conclusion, the parties confirmed their intention to maintain working contacts on the implementation of joint plans. ///nCa, 21 March 2024