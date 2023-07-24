Turkmen State University and Slovak University of Technology strengthen cooperation

Last week, representatives of the Institute of Analytical Chemistry of the Slovak University of Technology (STU) in Bratislava, Professor Ivan Španík and researcher Ludmila Chvalbová, concluded their educational mission at the Turkmen State University named after Magtymguly (TSU). They conducted a series of lectures and laboratory classes for students and faculty, according to the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

Within the framework of the EU cooperation program “Erasmus+”, TSU and STU signed an Interdepartmental Agreement between institutions from program countries and partner countries for 2022-2023. Its purpose is to introduce training practices in the field of analytical chemistry, to establish and maintain relations between universities in further work. The agreement also provides for bilateral international internships for teachers of both universities.

The lecturer of the Department of Physical Chemistry, the project coordinator from the Turkmen side, Nurjahan Myalikgulyeva, twice visited the Slovak University of Technology, where she participated in a training on the topic “Gas chromatography and its application” at the Faculty of Chemical and Food Technology. The use of chromatographic analytical methods allows food laboratories to control the content of useful components and toxic impurities, identify counterfeits, and assess compliance with regulatory requirements.

In the spring, a series of lectures within the agreement was held at the TSU by Professor Ivan Španík.

The Slovak University of Technology is a major education institution that offers a wide range of educational programs. The Faculty of Food and Chemical Technology is one of the leading faculties of STU. It has a strong scientific potential and conducts research in the fields of chemistry, chemical and biochemical technology, food industry, environmental protection, applied physics, computer science and mathematics. The faculty is also engaged in applied developments for industry and cooperates with leading industrial enterprises and large companies. This contributes to the practical implementation of scientific results.

Turkmenistan and Erasmus+

The Magtymguly Turkmen State University is actively implementing the tasks of a number of target projects of the “Erasmus+”, the EU’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport in Europe. The university collaborates with the European Commission for Education, Audiovisual Media and Culture (EACEA), under the auspices of which international seminars and conferences are held in various formats.

One of the latest examples of cooperation between the program and TGU is the application for the “Erasmus+” project competition on the topic “Central Asian Network for Digitization of Library and Information Science” (CANDELA).

The University’s Department of Ecology successfully implements the “Erasmus+” project Geospatial Engineering for Climate Change Adaptation of Coastal Ecosystems /GEOCLIC/ for 2021-2024. This project is aimed at modernizing the curricula in geospatial technologies in order to ensure the environmental safety of marine coastal ecosystems in the context of climate change using such new technologies as GEONETCast, GIS Software-ILWIS and remote sensing and modeling technologies. During the implementation of the project, several international forums were held, training courses were organized for teachers. The GEOLab laboratory at the university’s Department of Ecology has also received modern equipment, which is in demand in practical classes and research work.

Currently, TSU has launched a new Erasmus+ project – “Human Capacity Development for the Water Sector of Central Asia to Strengthen Resilience to Climate Change and Support Sustainable Development, Peace and Security (HWCA)”. This initiative aims to develop new innovative educational and master’s programs in water management, rational use and monitoring. ///nCa, 24 July 2023 [photo credit – Neutral Turkmenistan]

#Turkmenistan, #education, #Erasmus+, #Slovak_University_of_Technology, #Turkmen_State_University