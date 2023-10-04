The Yagshigeldy Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas and the Chiny University of Petroleum to cooperate in the field of science and education

In Beijing, the Yagshigeldy Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas and the Chinese Petroleum University signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of science and education.

The signing of the document took place within the framework of the participation of the Turkmen delegation in the international conference “Towards carbon neutrality: Education, Technology, talents”, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the China University of Petroleum and held in Beijing on 1-2 October 2023, the portal “Turkmenistan: The Golden Age” reports.

The Turkmen delegation included representatives of the International University of Oil and Gas.

The conference included thematic sessions on carbon-neutral education systems, on carbon-neutral perspectives of science and technology, as well as a forum of young talents with the participation of novice specialists in the field of carbon-neutral systems development.

Issues related to achieving carbon neutrality and prospects for the transition to “green energy” were widely discussed during the meetings.

Rector of the International University of Oil and Gas Bayrammyrat Atamanov made a report at the conference on the topic “Science, education and innovative technologies in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan”.

The China University of Petroleum in Beijing (CUP), founded in 1953, is a key national university affiliated with the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China. It is a participant in the “Project 211” – a project of national key universities and colleges aimed at training elite specialists, improving the research standards of high-level universities and developing strategies for socio-economic development. The university also participates in Project 985, a large–scale project to develop the higher education system in China.

Revered as the “cradle of talents”, the Chinese Petroleum University is an important base for training specialists for the oil and petrochemical industry. The university has turned into a multidisciplinary and comprehensive university specializing in the oil industry and technology.///nCa, 4 October 2023