Visit of the Turkmen delegation to Belgium

From 17 to 19 March 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov headed a delegation on a working visit to Belgium.

The European Union and Turkmenistan stand for the further development of mutually beneficial partnership

On March 18, 2024, as part of the working visit of the Turkmen delegation to Brussels, a number of meetings were held with high-ranking representatives of the European Union.

In particular, negotiations were held with the Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council Simon Mordue.

The parties stated their interest in continuing cooperation in the field of green energy, transport, technological interconnection and other areas. The importance of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, as well as interaction within the EU-Central Asia format, was emphasized.

The diplomats also discussed issues on the international and regional agenda. At the same time, the positive role of Turkmenistan in maintaining security and stability in the region was especially highlighted.

In Brussels Meredov had a meeting with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala. The sides exchanged views on current state and prospects for cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres were discussed.

Meredov also met with Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for International Partnership Jutta Urpilainen and other officials.

Jutta Urpilainen wrote in X: “With Minister Meredov, we witnessed the signing of a new GIZ contract for actions supporting energy transition in Turkmenistan.“

Turkmenistan and the EU signed a Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement

On 18 March 2024, the signing of the Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Turkmenistan and the EU took place in the building of the Council of the European Union.

As part of the ceremony, a meeting was held between Rashid Meredov and the Permanent Representative of Belgium to the EU Willem van de Voorde, which was also attended by Michael Siebert, the Managing Director of the European External Action Service for Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asiaб regional cooperation and the OSCE.

It should be noted that Belgium currently holds the presidency of the Council of the EU.

FMs of Turkmenistan and Belgium discussed the prospects of cooperation

On March 18, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium Hadja Lahbib.

The ministers discussed the current level and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the political, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The parties expressed their readiness to further develop bilateral relations and partnerships within the framework of international organizations.

Along with this, interest was expressed in expanding trade and economic ties.

Jeroen Cooreman Director General for Bilateral Affairs from the foreign ministry of Belgium, on his page on the social network X announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Meredov aimed at reinforcing bilateral dialogue.

Round table between Turkmenistan and the EU in Brussels

On 18 March 2024, with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and the Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammethan Chakyev, a round table was organized with the European business community on the topic “Turkmenistan and the EU: towards a new economic partnership”.

The event brought together more than 120 representatives from various countries in a hybrid format, where opportunities for cooperation in key areas such as energy, investment and trade were discussed.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of international organizations, including UN agencies, EU, OECD, political, diplomatic and financial institutions, media, commercial companies, trade and economic associations and agencies, research centers and other organizations.

Among the speakers were the heads of the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Partnerships, the European Institute of Asian Studies, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as leading European companies such as “Sarens Group”, “Cargolux”, “Philips” and “Royal IHC” and others.

The head of the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan in his speech emphasized the great potential for expanding the economic partnership between Turkmenistan and the EU.

In addition to general discussions, Meredov and Chakiev had a number of separate meetings with European organizations and companies.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan met with the heads of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Walloon Export and Investment Agency, as well as the vice-presidents of the “Philips” and “Picanol” companies.

M.Chakiev discussed issues of cooperation with the leaders of the seaport of Antwerp and the companies “Cargolux”, “Exagon Global BV”, “Royal IHC”, and “DEME”.

During the meetings, attention was focused on expanding existing cooperation, supplying equipment for various industries of Turkmenistan, researching potential projects, digitalization, use of modern technologies, development of entrepreneurship and investment activity. The prospects for opening service centers of European companies in Turkmenistan were discussed in order to strengthen further interaction and improve the service of supplied equipment.

During the negotiations, the importance of the experience of organizations and companies in the development of entrepreneurship and its beneficial impact on the process of transformation in Turkmenistan was emphasized.

The parties also expressed interest in continuing fruitful cooperation and readiness to discuss recommendations for improving the legal environment for business and investment.

Turkmenistan and Luxembourg discussed bilateral cooperation

On March 18, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

The parties discussed the possibilities of deepening political, diplomatic, trade and economic cooperation.

Issues on the regional and international agenda were also considered. The importance of strengthening the legal basis for interaction was emphasized.

Partnerships within international structures, in particular the UN and the EU, were discussed.