News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan Joins GIZ Project “Trade Facilitation in Central Asia”

Turkmenistan Joins GIZ Project “Trade Facilitation in Central Asia”

By

The Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan announced its participation in the German Society for International Cooperation’s (GIZ) “Trade Facilitation in Central Asia” (TFCA) project. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 11 March 2024, by Minister B. Gochmollaev and GIZ Director for Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan Joachim Fritz. German Ambassador Michael W. Bierhoff also attended the signing ceremony.

The TFCA project, spanning 2024-2026, aims to develop regional expertise and approaches, particularly in digitalization, to streamline cross-border trade within Central Asia.

Minister Gochmollaev emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening regional trade cooperation during the signing.

Ambassador Bierhoff highlighted the importance of fostering stronger trade relations between Turkmenistan and both regional and international partners.

With Turkmenistan’s inclusion, the TFCA project now encompasses all five Central Asian nations. Mr. Fritz highlighted this development as aligning with the growing interest of countries and businesses in bolstering ties between Central Asia and Europe.

The GIZ delegation’s visit from 11 to 13 March 2024 included discussions on practical implementation of the MoU and outlining key steps to achieve the project’s goals for 2024. Representatives from Turkmenistan’s Agency for Transport and Communications, State Customs Service, State Plant Quarantine Service, and the private sector participated in the discussions.

For more information on the project, please visit: https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/139478.html ///nCa, 16 March 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. German Society for International Cooperation GIZ will launch a new stage of the trade facilitation project in Central Asia
  2. Turkmenistan Explores Trade Facilitation Cooperation with GIZ
  3. Turkmenistan Customs Service and International Trade Center Discuss Trade Facilitation Projects
  4. BOMCA continues trade facilitation measures in Central Asia
  5. IRU: The growing need for trade facilitation across Central Asia
  6. A regional meeting on facilitating cross-border trade in Central Asia was held in Tashkent
  7. Turkmenistan Joins Regional Efforts to Expand Trans-Caspian Trade Route
  8. Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan takes the lion’s share in Russia’s trade with Central Asia
  9. Afghanistan Eyes Balanced Trade with Central Asia
  10. Italy Proposes Aral Sea Restoration Project to Central Asia
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan