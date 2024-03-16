Turkmenistan Joins GIZ Project “Trade Facilitation in Central Asia”

The Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan announced its participation in the German Society for International Cooperation’s (GIZ) “Trade Facilitation in Central Asia” (TFCA) project. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 11 March 2024, by Minister B. Gochmollaev and GIZ Director for Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan Joachim Fritz. German Ambassador Michael W. Bierhoff also attended the signing ceremony.

The TFCA project, spanning 2024-2026, aims to develop regional expertise and approaches, particularly in digitalization, to streamline cross-border trade within Central Asia.

Minister Gochmollaev emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening regional trade cooperation during the signing.

Ambassador Bierhoff highlighted the importance of fostering stronger trade relations between Turkmenistan and both regional and international partners.

With Turkmenistan’s inclusion, the TFCA project now encompasses all five Central Asian nations. Mr. Fritz highlighted this development as aligning with the growing interest of countries and businesses in bolstering ties between Central Asia and Europe.

The GIZ delegation’s visit from 11 to 13 March 2024 included discussions on practical implementation of the MoU and outlining key steps to achieve the project’s goals for 2024. Representatives from Turkmenistan’s Agency for Transport and Communications, State Customs Service, State Plant Quarantine Service, and the private sector participated in the discussions.

For more information on the project, please visit: https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/139478.html ///nCa, 16 March 2024