Turkmenistan Explores Trade Facilitation Cooperation with GIZ

On 13 March 2024, a delegation from the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) met with officials from the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan. Ms. Assel Uzagalieva, Deputy Head of GIZ’s “Trade Facilitation in Central Asia” program, led the GIZ delegation. Akhmetyar Kulov, GIZ representative in Turkmenistan, also participated.

The meeting focused on exploring potential collaboration related to trade facilitation. Ms. Uzagalieva presented the successful completion of a similar project in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

This €7 million worth initiative, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, supported these countries in streamlining and digitizing trade procedures in line with the World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement.

Discussions aimed at identifying possibilities for Turkmenistan to participate in the GIZ Regional Project “Trade Facilitation in Central Asia.” ///nCa, 15 March 2024