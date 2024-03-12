Interview of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Turkish Television

– Your Excellency The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan dear Arkadag! First of all, let me express my gratitude for the time devoted to the interview, despite the workload.

As a prominent politician and statesman, you have consistently stated the importance of cooperation between the Turkic states. What is the reason for this, and how do you see such cooperation, its prospects and Turkmenistan’s role in this process?

– Thank you for the offer of a meeting. It is very pleasant to talk with you, the head of the authoritative news channel “TRT Haber” with a multimillion audience, not only in Türkiye itself, but also abroad. This is a wonderful opportunity to express opinion on key issues of domestic and international life and explain in detail your position on relations between the Turkic states.

The multifaceted interaction of the countries of the Turkic world has developed historically, that is, it is due to the common language, culture and national identity, the coherence of destinies over the centuries, as I have repeatedly said.

The Turkic peoples have one root, and this circumstance gives a special meaningful content to our relationship. We have become independent and sovereign as a state, but despite this we do not forget the commonality of long-term goals and interests and are aware of the permanent convergence of our positions in the context of the history, present and future of the Turkic peoples.

For this reason, we are also aware of the need to strengthen cooperation in all areas – politics, economics, culture, and interpersonal relations.

In my opinion, restoring the role of the Turkic peoples as a cultural bridge between East and West is one of the urgent tasks.

In the Middle Ages, and much earlier, it was called the “Turkic belt”, which served as the “gathering place” of Asia and Europe. This circumstance had a positive impact on the development of economy, culture and science in two parts of the world, and also led to the manifestation of openness, tolerance, good-naturedness towards other peoples, and allowed us to find a common language.

Strengthening the bonds of friendship, brotherhood and mutually beneficial ties with the States of the Turkic world is one of the most promising vectors for Turkmenistan, which, as an observer, directly participates in the activities of the Organization of Turkic States. And, in particular, membership in its Council of Elders is important.

We are also ready to cooperate with the structural divisions of the Organization. Currently, the Turkmen side has applied to join the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Turkic States. We are also working on the issue of joining the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States and the Turkic Academy.

Thus, Turkmenistan is consistently and confidently increasing its active participation in key areas of partnership between the countries of the Turkic world.

– I would like to know your vision of the role of the Organization of Turkic States in the modern system of international relations in the context of its activities, what is it?

– I believe that this Organization has two, but common goals, and I consider it as a structure aimed at strengthening the bonds of friendship and brotherhood, close economic and cultural dialogue between the Turkic states on the basis of mutual benefit, on the one hand, and on the other – as the most promising and reliable international partner.

And as I said before, these are two, but common goals.

By promoting the interests of the above-mentioned countries on the world stage, the Organization of Turkic States contributes to strengthening cooperation within the Turkic community and increasing the economic development and competitiveness of its members.

Today, we face great long-term challenges, namely: ensuring full participation in the accelerated transformation processes of the global geo-economy, using our opportunities to strengthen our own positions, be at the forefront in the modern innovative and digital environment, and actively join the global “green agenda”.

As for the goals of creative policy – maintaining peace, security and stability, protecting the norms of equality and mutual respect, adherence to the provisions of international law and the UN Charter, we must use our authority, our influence and our experience.

Among the priorities is also the wide popularization of Turkic culture in the world, the rather rich historical, cultural and humanitarian heritage of our peoples, the achievements of Turkic writers, musicians, artists and cinematographers.

An excellent opportunity in this context is provided by the celebration this year of the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi, an outstanding son of our people and at the same time a representative of the Turkic world, who glorified in his works the enduring values of the Turkic peoples – patriotism, loyalty to the family hearth, reverence for traditions and customs, military valor and directness.

In the Turkic states, this significant date is celebrated very solemnly. We highly appreciate this and we are grateful to the governments for their support, as well as the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) for the decision to declare 2024 the year of Magtymguly Fraga.

In general, we consider it advisable to expand the scale of programs and projects implemented on the TURKSOY platform and promote them more actively in the international arena.

– Our interview is taking place on the eve of the next meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, and in this regard, I would like to know your opinion, what is the main task of this body?

– I am convinced that the Council of Elders is a very important and necessary body, which was created in the structure of the Organization of Turkic States for a reason.

Its task is to maintain continuity and scale up the ancient wonderful tradition of the peoples of the Turkic world – to consult with representatives of the older generation, to be guided by their wisdom and great life experience. Adherence to this tradition has repeatedly allowed our peoples to find the right answer.

In this context, the role of elders is of great importance today and is a key factor in public affairs. Therefore, I believe that the scope of the Council of Elders’ activities will only expand, and its authority will grow.

The voice of the Council of Elders should be decisive in such matters as the formation of an educational and educational policy within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, based on high spiritual and moral values and a sense of pride in its history.

The Council of Elders aims to strengthen humanitarian ties between our peoples, promote friendly relations, solidarity and mutual assistance, and actively promote people’s diplomacy and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Such activities of the elders are supported by Turkmenistan. The Council of Elders is also in the structure of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

This body is actively involved in making important government decisions, developing strategic directions for the domestic and foreign policy of our state. In short, we have a well-established practice in this matter, and we are ready to share it in the framework of joint work with the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.

– How would you characterize the current stage in the life of Turkmenistan in terms of internal development and foreign policy?

– It should be noted that we have managed to form factors to ensure the consistent implementation of the adopted state programs and plans for socio-economic development.

And, the main factor is internal stability, social unity, stability of political and public institutions and people’s faith in them.

In the current conditions of instability in the global economy, Turkmenistan has met the year 2024 with good indicators. GDP grew by more than 6 percent last year.

We are successfully implementing a Program for the socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2052. Over the past 15 years, the demographic growth has amounted to 2 million, and this is a clear indicator of people’s social well–being and their confidence in the future.

Despite the difficult international situation, our country consistently adheres to the course of neutrality defined in the Concept of Turkmenistan’s Foreign Policy, and also contributes to solving such strategically priority tasks as maintaining global peace, security and stability, and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

I would like to note that such a position of Turkmenistan finds increasing support in international organizations, including within the framework of the United Nations. More than twenty countries have already joined our initiative to create a Group of Friends of Neutrality within the UN.

The General Assembly unanimously adopted two resolutions in support of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, which demonstrates an increasing understanding by international structures of our proposals to solve complex problems through neutrality.

I would also like to note the broad support for Turkmenistan’s initiatives in the field of sustainable transport, energy security, ecology, health protection, etc.

Only in recent years has the United Nations General Assembly supported and unanimously adopted

25 initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan.

I would also like to say about the development of relations with the Turkic states, which serve as an example of true brotherhood, good-neighborliness, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation, which we highly appreciate. In the future, we will increase and expand them in the name of the fundamental interests, well-being, peaceful and sustainable development of our peoples.

– A few words about the relations between Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic, please!

Our relations are exemplary, and both sides strive to strengthen political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

I am grateful to my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his serious attention and concern for the development of bilateral relations, as well as for his truly significant personal contribution to expanding cooperation in all areas. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was recently awarded by the President of Turkmenistan the honorary title “Turkmenistany Hormatically il ýaşulusy”.

Turkmenistan and Türkiye actively and constructively cooperate in foreign policy and support each other within the framework of international structures.

Our countries, staunch supporters of the policy of global peace and security, make a huge contribution to the constructive development of regional processes.

Today, Turkmen-Turkish cooperation is a key factor in the creation of sustainable energy and transport corridors along the East–West route and the formation of a new constructive logistics partnership in Eurasia.

Bilateral trade and economic ties are also growing at an accelerated pace.

The volume of mutual trade turnover in 2023, exceeded US $ 2 billion 236 million.

Turkish companies have been working effectively in the construction, energy, transport and industrial sectors of our country for a long time.

Cultural and humanitarian dialogue is also actively developing. Representatives of the sphere of culture and art regularly participate in various events taking place both in Turkmenistan and in Türkiye. In November 2023, we successfully hosted the Days of Turkish Culture.

But there are also categories that cannot be translated into numbers. This is a sense of belonging to each other’s fate, which strengthens fraternal ties and unites our peoples. It is the forerunner of the relations that have been established between Turkmenistan and Türkiye today and will be continued in the future.

I take this opportunity to address my best wishes for peace, well-being and prosperity to the fraternal Turkish people.

– Dear National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Hero-Arkadag, thank you for the interview.

– I also thank you for this meeting and wish you further success in your creative work! Thanks! ///TDH, 11 March 2024