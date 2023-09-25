Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the session of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan

Dear participants of the meeting of the Khalk Maslakhaty!

Dear compatriots!

Dear guests!

Ladies and Gentlemen!

Based on national democratic traditions, principles of transparency, justice, statehood and legality, taking into account public opinion, guided by the national experience in discussing with the people issues of national importance and the well-being of the population, today we are holding the current meeting of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan.

I firmly believe that this representative forum will be of great importance in consolidating the successes achieved over the years of independence, clearly defining tasks, and discussing the most important issues in the name of the prosperous life of the people!

Dear participants of the meeting!

The concepts of independence and statehood, patriotism and humanity have their roots going back thousands of years. Today, these concepts have become doctrines of national and universal significance, contributing to the rapprochement of peoples and the establishment of friendly relations. Having formed national unity, the state laid the foundations for independence.

Next year we will widely, internationally, celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of our great poet-thinker Magtymguly Fragi, who entered the golden treasury of world literature. Today has come the era that the poet dreamed of, who linked his fate with the fate of the people. Independent neutral Turkmenistan has become a country of happiness, unity and development. I wrote about this in my poem “The Fount of the Mind of Magtymguly Fragi.”

The basis of our great victories and successes, the steadily growing international authority of our country is the state independence of Turkmenistan.

Independence gives strength for creation, strength for creativity, and inexhaustible inspiration for strengthening peace and friendship!

Dear compatriots!

The Turkmen people are the nation-builders of the state. Following the footsteps of our courageous ancestors to build a state, we have chosen a national development model.

Relying on the unity, talent, and peacemaking traditions of our people, we have created a sovereign state.

Independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan is a state in which people’s power has been established.

Today, the traditions of democracy of our glorious ancestors continue with dignity. This year, in order to ensure the dynamic development of our democratic, legal and secular state, we created the highest representative body of people’s power – the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan.

As I noted in my book “Ömrümiň manysynyň dowamaty”, Khalk Maslakhaty is one of the directions for the implementation of democratic principles, the tradition of our ancestors to make decisions in consultation with elders, involving wise, educated people.

Our development model is an effective way to solve the problems arising in the modern era of globalization.

National unity, the rule of law, the effectiveness of government institutions and governing bodies, as well as the priority of public opinion are the defining features of the path we have chosen.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Dear compatriots!

The era poses new challenges for us. Our national model of development of the state and society forms the foundation of state policy.

I believe that independence and neutrality are the basis of our unity, patriotism, commitment to peace and friendship, our responsibility to the Motherland, the people, the improvement of the state and society, and a complementary and interconnected holistic doctrine of the new era.

Dear compatriots!

The unshakable unity of the people and the authorities is the driving force of all our activities. The successes achieved in this direction are based on compliance with the law.

The Basic Law recognizes the people as the only source of state power. It is noted that the people of Turkmenistan exercise their power directly or through representative bodies.

The main tasks of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan are aimed at uniting the authorities as a force that unites the people and the authorities for the benefit of the people and the country. The political stability, economic power, and social security of citizens are determined by the key goals of the development strategy of our independent neutral Fatherland.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Having created, in a short period of time by historical standards, a reliable model of public administration based on democracy and law, we have formed an effective system of expression of the will of each member of our society.

In this direction, on the path of gradual improvement of the Constitution of Turkmenistan, we:

firstly, they significantly increased the organizational and material capabilities of state authorities and management bodies, local executive authorities, local representative bodies and self-government bodies;

secondly, by raising a new generation of capable managers and employees with special education, we improved the personnel composition of the public administration system;

thirdly, with the industrialization and digitalization of economic sectors, modern methods have been introduced into the work of state power and administration, local executive authorities and self-government bodies;

fourthly, we gradually strengthened the legal foundations of the state and civil society institutions as an integral and determining condition for peace and harmony and sustainable development.

In accordance with the age-old democratic principles and humanistic ideals, ensuring the interconnection of the priority directions of development of our state, we have created all the socio-political, legislative and legal opportunities that meet the ever-increasing requirements of the Revival era of the new era of a powerful state, promote thoughtful and coordinated management of the state and social structure , intensifying large-scale reforms.

And the initiatives for institutional and legal improvement of the public administration system of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov contribute to a confident entry into a new stage of development.

All this inspires our people to do great things!

Dear participants of the meeting!

Dear compatriots!

As a result of the work done over the past 32 years, we have ensured a strong and unbreakable connection between the people and the government, the state and the citizen, and the integrity of national interests. This is a distinctive feature of the development model of independent Turkmenistan.

We are carrying out effective activities to democratize the life of the country, create institutions of civil society and establish their successful functioning. In these endeavors, along with the ancient traditions of democracy, the rich experience of our ancestors in state building, we also rely on the world experience of the third millennium.

Thus, we further increase the role of the people, who are the source of power, in solving the problems of the new historical era.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The modern organization of popular power is primarily closely connected with a perfect electoral system. We consider the election of the new composition of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, members of the Khalk Maslahaty and Gengeshes as a result of the elections held on March 26 of this year on the basis of true democracy, alternativeness, openness, and free expression as a manifestation of democratic principles at a high level.

These elections demonstrated the modernization of the political system, increased consciousness and socio-political activity of citizens, as well as the strengthening of democracy.

The participation of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in the first meeting of deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan of the seventh convocation, held on April 6 of this year, the identification of tasks related to improving the legislative framework of political and socio-economic reforms at the current stage of the country’s development, became a clear confirmation of the worthy continuation of our initiatives.

In the new historical era, the activities of government and administrative bodies are aimed at the benefit of the people and the country. Legal and methodological support is provided to representative bodies. At meetings of the Khalk Maslakhaty with the participation of heads of ministries and line departments, representatives of public associations, and deputies, current issues of national importance are discussed.

Our next task in the new history of the Turkmen people is the further prosperity of our native Fatherland, which we will solve by consolidating the achievements over the years of independence, inspiring our people to new achievements.

The Khalk Maslakhaty plays a big role in these matters.

In the system of representative bodies of people’s power, a significant place is given to members of the Khalk Maslahaty and Gengeshes. I firmly believe that deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, members of the People’s Council and Gengeshes will continue to actively participate in ensuring the unity of our society, work conscientiously for the prosperity of our Motherland and will make a worthy contribution to this sacred cause!

Dear participants of the meeting!

Over the course of thousands of years, the Turkmen people have formed their own school of education. In this regard, we attach great importance to the education of generations, the merits of our wise elders and dear mothers in this field. Therefore, they created the Council of Elders under the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan.

Elders are the closest advisers in strengthening unity and national integrity, forming patriotic generations. We have great respect for the older generation, which encourages us to love our Motherland, respect our parents and live by conscientious work. Therefore, today the Council of Elders of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, as a socio-political force that strengthens the unity of the state and people, the integrity of their views on the path of development, is consolidating its position.

All the work we do is aimed at supporting the policies of the state, the President of Turkmenistan, increasing the efficiency of ongoing reforms, and improving the well-being of the people.

Dear compatriots!

Our state youth policy includes a set of socio-economic, political, cultural, organizational and legal measures aimed at ensuring the rights, freedoms, state guarantees of young citizens and their support.

Having placed great trust in the youth – the future of the independent Motherland, this year was named “Happy youth with Arkadag Serdar”. The active participation of young people in the economic, political and cultural life of the country, raising an erudite, educated generation with a broad worldview is a task that is always given special importance at the state level.

At a general lesson in the Ruhyýet Palace in the city of Arkadag, I dwelt in detail on the history of the country, the duties and responsibilities of the younger generation. I spoke about the rich experience accumulated by the Turkmens throughout the history of mankind in creating and managing a state, and forming a just society.

I highly appreciate the work carried out by our youth, who are the power, authority and great future of the Fatherland. For youth are the support of our people!

Dear compatriots!

Our development must keep pace with global technological progress. Especially as a result of the initiatives put forward by the President of Turkmenistan, decisions made on development on an innovative basis and digitalization of the economy, increasing the intellectual, educational and scientific potential of society, our life should become better. The country’s enormous economic power, natural resources and human potential are aimed at achieving this goal.

Based on the Program “Revival in the new era of a powerful state: National program for the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan in 2022–2052”, “Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the socio-economic development of the country for 2022–2028” and others, the economic power of the state is being significantly strengthened, consistently social security, employment and social and living conditions of our citizens are improving, new cities and villages are being built.

All this is a manifestation of great concern for ensuring a happy life for generations, an invaluable activity in strengthening the cohesion of our people, national unity and harmony in the country!

Dear compatriots!

Today, the organization of public administration in accordance with the requirements of the time requires professionalism and high abilities from civil servants.

This activity is based on a solid foundation and is constantly being improved. A clear indication of this is the recent commissioning of the modern building of the Academy of Civil Service under the President of Turkmenistan.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Another of the main objectives of the national economic model is to ensure food security. To this end, the economic efficiency and productivity of agriculture is being increased, processing plants are being modernized and waste-free technologies are being introduced.

Achieving food security has a positive impact on the formation of important foundations for longevity and high quality of life of the population.

The country is carrying out large-scale work on the careful conservation and rational use of water resources.

Methods of rational water use and increasing the productivity of irrigated lands are studied and implemented on a scientific basis.

In the country, a significant place is given to the development of the “green” economy and its future. Plants and factories that meet international environmental requirements are being built.

Along with this, large-scale work is underway to transform the city of Ashgabat, velayats, etraps and villages into blooming gardens.

Dear compatriots!

On July 29 of this year, on the ancient Turkmen land, in Ahal, the first phase of the development of the city of Arkadag was put into operation. The city of the future, reflecting the huge economic and investment potential of the country, where, as a result of caring for people, the most favorable living environment has been created, is of particular importance.

In his speech at the inauguration ceremony, the President of Turkmenistan noted: “Providing every family with a modern house or apartment will be one of the main tasks.” This is confirmation that the prosperous and happy life of citizens occupies a key place in state policy.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The standard of living of the people is firmly connected with urban planning activities. The necessary legislative framework has been created in this direction in the country. The adopted laws contribute to the successful continuation of the ongoing work to provide people with decent housing and create an appropriate social environment, as well as the sustainable development of human settlements.

In this context, we consider it necessary to develop a strategy for the development of cities in Turkmenistan, which will be another important step in achieving the main goal in the new era – bringing the well-being of our people to the level of the most developed countries in the world!

Dear compatriots!

Following the national principles of humanism, we created a Charity Fund named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to provide assistance to children in need of care. The Foundation provides special care to children and adolescents left without parental or guardian care.

With the help of the Foundation, the health of many children in need of care has been restored. We will continue this work in the future. The state and the Fund have sufficient funds for this. Because people’s health is not only the main wealth of the country, but also a solid foundation for a happy life for the current and future generations of Turkmen citizens!

Dear participants of the meeting!

We have set high goals for ourselves. Work started with enthusiasm will definitely be completed. Therefore, for the further prosperity of the Motherland, the well-being of our courageous people, relying on inexhaustible strength and unbending will, united even more, we must work diligently and selflessly!

Dear compatriots!

Only with the people can we accomplish great things and achieve high goals!

