National Leader of Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Meets with Turkish Defense Industry Giants

On 26 December 2023, National Leader of Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with prominent Turkish defense industry figures, Lütfü Haluk Bayraktar, Director General of “Baýkar Makina Sanaýi ve Tijaret A.Ş”, and Fuat Tosyali, Director of the Board of Governors of “BMC Otomotiw Sanaýi ve Tijaret A.Ş.”.

The meeting focused on strengthening the two countries’ partnership in the defense sector, leveraging their significant economic potential.

In this regard, the meeting considered the proposals of the Turkish company, which occupies a leading position in the world in the defense industry, and reached appropriate agreements in this direction, TDH reports.

The Turkish businessmen noted that “the supply of new modern samples of high–quality and widely demanded products produced by their companies to their historical homeland, Turkmenistan, will be a worthy contribution to the further strengthening of partnership relations.”

“The legal status of the neutrality of our independent state has been recognized twice by the international community. Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality is based on peaceful, good-neighborly, fraternal, and friendly relations. The political course implemented by our country increases the authority of the Turkmen state in the world. It is based on the international initiatives of Turkmenistan, voiced from the high rostrum of the UN General Assembly,” Arkadag Berdimuhamedov said.

As the businessmen noted in turn, the legal status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan is important in ensuring peace, security and sustainable development on a regional and global scales, which determines further cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in various directions. ///nCa, 27 December 2023