Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium Ignites Cultural Inspiration in Eindhoven

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium partnered with fashion house “Mengli Secrets World Fashion” to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Turkmenistan at an international cultural exhibition dedicated to World Women’s Day.

The exhibition, held in Eindhoven, Netherlands, brought together national pavilions from around the world. Turkmenistan’s pavilion stood out, adorned with exquisite jewelry, musical instruments, and traditional attire. Guests were also presented with beautiful books introducing them to Turkmen culture, history, and literature.

The 2024 motto of Turkmenistan, “The Fount of the Wisdom of Magtymguyl Fragi” inspired the pavilion’s theme. The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov highlighted the invaluable contribution of this great poet to Eastern literature, bridging the past and present through cultural preservation.

The event culminated in a fashion show featuring European models adorned in stunning Turkmen national outfits. Traditional music filled the air as the models walked, creating a harmonious spectacle that left the audience in awe. The energy was contagious, uniting models, spectators, and organizers in a celebratory dance – a testament to the power of cultural exchange and unity.

For an amazing day, the Parktheater in Eindhoven transformed into a vibrant space filled with Turkmen music and dance. People from diverse backgrounds discovered a common language through cultural expression, emphasizing the importance of celebrating cultural diversity.

///Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium, 12 March 2024