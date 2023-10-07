Belgium interested in cooperation with Turkmenistan in transport sphere

The transportation cooperation came under discussion during a meeting of Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov with Tim Vandenput, a member of the Belgian House of Representatives, who also serves as the chairman of the inter-parliamentary friendship group “Belgium-Turkmenistan”.

The emphasis during meeting was placed on Turkmenistan’s geographical location and the potential of the Turkmenbashi seaport, says the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium.

The primary focus of the meeting was on the need to enhance inter-parliamentary dialogue. The ambassador emphasized the significance of the friendship group established in 2020 as a pivotal catalyst for cooperation between the parliaments of both nations.

The deputy highlighted Turkmenistan’s growing importance for Belgium and expressed confidence in collaboration, especially in the areas of transportation, energy, agriculture, and education. ///nCa, 7 October 2023

