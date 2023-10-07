News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Belgium interested in cooperation with Turkmenistan in transport sphere

Belgium interested in cooperation with Turkmenistan in transport sphere

By

The transportation cooperation came under discussion during a meeting of Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov with Tim Vandenput, a member of the Belgian House of Representatives, who also serves as the chairman of the inter-parliamentary friendship group “Belgium-Turkmenistan”.

The emphasis during meeting was placed on Turkmenistan’s geographical location and the potential of the Turkmenbashi seaport, says the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium.

The primary focus of the meeting was on the need to enhance inter-parliamentary dialogue. The ambassador emphasized the significance of the friendship group established in 2020 as a pivotal catalyst for cooperation between the parliaments of both nations.

The deputy highlighted Turkmenistan’s growing importance for Belgium and expressed confidence in collaboration, especially in the areas of transportation, energy, agriculture, and education. ///nCa, 7 October 2023

 

#Belgium, #Turkmenistan, #transport

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan and China discuss transport cooperation
  2. President of Uzbekistan stressed the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation with Turkmenistan
  3. Energy and transport cooperation with Turkmenistan discussed at a meeting in the Russian government
  4. Key directions of Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation in the transport sector outlined
  5. Pakistan offers Turkmenistan partnership in ICT sphere
  6. Why is Russia interested in forging marine connectivity with Turkmenistan?
  7. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan develop cooperation in the customs sphere
  8. Turkmenistan and South Korea discuss opportunities for cooperation in the ICT sphere
  9. Multifaceted cooperation with the European Parliament was discussed at the MFA of Turkmenistan
  10. Turkmen Ambassador to Belgium briefed junior diplomats at Mogherini-led College of Europe
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan