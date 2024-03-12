Astrakhan State University celebrates the 300th anniversary of Magymguly Fragi

Astrakhan State University (ASU) named after V. N. Tatishchev celebrated the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi through a virtual event. Held as part of the “Friendship Teleconference” project, the event brought together students from various institutions.

Participants included students from the Magtymguly Fragi Secondary School in Astrakhan’s Privolzhskiy district, the Joint Pushkin Turkmen-Russian Secondary School in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and Turkmen students studying at ASU.

The event kicked off with welcoming remarks from ASU’s Vice-rector for International Affairs, Angelina Fadina, and Director of the Joint Turkmen-Russian School, Irina Kuminova. This was followed by a virtual signing ceremony for a cooperation agreement between the two educational institutions.

Fadina emphasized the significance of Magtymguly Fragi for the younger generation in both nations. She also highlighted ASU’s growing collaborative efforts with educational organizations in Turkmenistan.

Highlighting the poet’s legacy, students from both regions participated in an online quiz testing their knowledge of Magtymguly Fragi’s life and works. The event also featured artistic performances by Turkmen students in Astrakhan and students from both schools, showcasing their renditions of the poet’s works.

This celebration aligns with the action plan approved by the Astrakhan region’s Governor, Igor Babushkin, for commemorating this important anniversary. The event serves as a valuable contribution to fostering cultural and educational ties between the two countries.

///nCa, 12 March 2024 [photo credit – ASU]