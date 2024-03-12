News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Astrakhan State University celebrates the 300th anniversary of Magymguly Fragi

Astrakhan State University celebrates the 300th anniversary of Magymguly Fragi

By

Astrakhan State University (ASU) named after V. N. Tatishchev celebrated the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi through a virtual event. Held as part of the “Friendship Teleconference” project, the event brought together students from various institutions.

В АГУ отметили 300-летие со дня рождения Махтумкули Фраги

Participants included students from the Magtymguly Fragi Secondary School in Astrakhan’s Privolzhskiy district, the Joint Pushkin Turkmen-Russian Secondary School in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and Turkmen students studying at ASU.

The event kicked off with welcoming remarks from ASU’s Vice-rector for International Affairs, Angelina Fadina, and Director of the Joint Turkmen-Russian School, Irina Kuminova. This was followed by a virtual signing ceremony for a cooperation agreement between the two educational institutions.

Fadina emphasized the significance of Magtymguly Fragi for the younger generation in both nations. She also highlighted ASU’s growing collaborative efforts with educational organizations in Turkmenistan.

Highlighting the poet’s legacy, students from both regions participated in an online quiz testing their knowledge of Magtymguly Fragi’s life and works. The event also featured artistic performances by Turkmen students in Astrakhan and students from both schools, showcasing their renditions of the poet’s works.

This celebration aligns with the action plan approved by the Astrakhan region’s Governor, Igor Babushkin, for commemorating this important anniversary. The event serves as a valuable contribution to fostering cultural and educational ties between the two countries.

///nCa, 12 March 2024 [photo credit – ASU]

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Astrakhan State University and Turkmenistan are strategic partners
  2. Astrakhan State University Establishes Cooperation with Turkmen Universities
  3. Astrakhan State University named after V.N. Tatishchev and Turkmen universities are preparing a number of agreements
  4. Uzbekistan prepares to celebrate the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi in a grand manner
  5. Turkmenistan Announces Motto for 2024 Celebrating the 300th Anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  6. TURKSOY hosted a conference dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  7. Over 600 students from Turkmenistan study at Astrakhan State University
  8. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov invited TURKSOY Secretary General to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  9. Magtymguly’s 300th Anniversary to be celebrated jointly with UNESCO
  10. UNESCO Chairs of Turkmen and Astrakhan State Universities Discuss Historical Sites of the Silk Road
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan