This Hungarian product could revolutionize agriculture; may save up to 50% on irrigation water

Water & Soil is a Hungarian company. It produces a drug called ‘Water Retainer’ that is supposed to help save up to 50% on irrigation water. It is recommended by the FAO.

According to the company website, the Water Retainer is an organic soil-conditioning product. Generally, its effects last 3 months, during which period – pending appropriate application of the Water Retainer – the soil’s water retention ability is substantially increased. Applying this excellent ability in the developmental stage of our plants, the benefits in better root development and better hydration will last for the whole cultivation period.

This also means substantially lower drought damage. The plants can survive twice the time in extreme drought conditions without serious damage, alleviating yield losses, while the lower stress level will show itself in better yield results.

The Water Retainer also reduces changes to soil condition caused by drought, which has numerous detrimental effects. Dried out soil might turn water repellent, reducing water uptake from rainfall, which in turn increases the chance of soil panning and it turning airless, resulting in less utilizable water for our plants, causing an overall yield loss. The detrimental effects may be felt for years.

Thanks to the Water Retainer, the treated soil is able to additionally trap air humidity during high moisture periods (dawn or night vapor formation). Soil with ideal water content also means long term benefits in farming. Irrigation water consumption may be reduced, since the Water Retainer reduces evaporation and stops water trickling deeper than ideal, trapping water in the top soil layer.

The company claims that the product is equally suitable for Agriculture, Vegetables, Horticulture & Professional gardening.

The Water Retainer can be applied by either spraying on the surface or solved in the irrigation water, with different levels of dilution possible. In time, the Water Retainer will attach itself to both the roots of the plant and the soil grains, thus allowing water – either by rain or irrigation – entering the soil to trickle down to the water table, increasing our water reserve.

The Water Retainer saves up to 50% of irrigation water, either by halving water usage at every irrigation session, or increasing intervals between sessions. You may choose your preferred alternative depending on the state of your plants or weather conditions.

Mycorrhizae are microscopic fungi living in the soil, with the ability to live in symbiosis with the large majority of plants, providing a mutually beneficial co-existence for both parties. Fungi receive nutrients ready for consumption, while the plant gains the ability to take up nutrients and water normally inaccessible without the help of the fungi’s mycelium-system.

They evolved 400 million years ago, with increasing proof, that these fungi helped plants conquer dry lands. Fungi strings can increase the root surface active in nutrient uptake hundred-fold, thus helping nutrient- and water uptake.

A mycorrhiza is a symbiotic association between a fungus and a plant. The term mycorrhiza refers to the role of the fungus in the plant’s rhizosphere, its root system. Mycorrhizae play important roles in plant nutrition, soil biology, and soil chemistry.

What do mycorrhizae do? mycorrhizae) permits the plant to obtain additional moisture and nutrients. This is particularly important in uptake of phosphorus, one of the major nutrients required by plants. When mycorrhizae are present, plants are less susceptible to water stress.

Hyphae of the fungi strings – among them mycorrhizae – are an effective agent in water retention, thereby conserving and protecting our fresh-water supply. On top of that, thanks to the lower level of ullage, the amount of applied nitrogen fertilizer can be scaled back.

Mycorrhizae are considered the main element of soil microflora not only due to their role in plants’ water and nutrient uptake, but also due to the fact that their presence provides increased stress resistance. This can be measured by studying the plants’ enzymes responsible for stress protection

Kazakhstan is testing this product

Kazakhstan Today reported on 26 February 2024 that the Water Retainer is being tested in the fields of Southern Kazakhstan. According to the report, the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov met with representatives of the Hungarian company Water & Soil , which develops preparations for agricultural fields. The parties discussed the use of the company’s latest developments in Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to test the drug on irrigated fields in the southern regions of Kazakhstan with the participation of the Kazakh Research Institute of Water Resources. Also, guests from Hungary expressed a desire to open a plant in Kazakhstan to produce their products. /// nCa, 1 March 2024