Turkmen scientists have created an innovative device for drip irrigation

The Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan has developed an innovative injector for a drip irrigation system that saves water, creates conditions for the development of microorganisms useful for plant nutrition and utilization of many types of industrial emissions, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper writes.

The device is a tube with tubules that is buried deep to the very base. It is made of lump sulfur, activated carbon, metal shavings, river sand and fat-and-oil soapstock, or recyclable industrial waste.

The injector is connected to the general water supply system, delivers moisture and nutrients directly to the root system.

Thus, water does not contact directly with the aboveground parts of plants, which suspends the processes of rotting and reproduction of fungi. ///nCa, 14 July 2023

