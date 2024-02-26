Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan hosted a Meeting with China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan

On 23 February 2024, a high-level meeting took place in Ashgabat between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Gurbanov, and China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs, Yue Xiaoyun.

The discussion underscored the strong strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China, characterized by mutual understanding and support. Both sides acknowledged the crucial role of leadership interactions in driving bilateral relations forward.

Turkmenistan and China expressed common positions on key global and regional issues. They reaffirmed their active cooperation on Afghanistan’s economic recovery, political stability, and ongoing dialogue.

Turkmenistan and China are effectively cooperating within the framework of the format of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries. In this regard, the parties discussed in detail the agenda of the upcoming 5th meeting of this format.

Gurbanov emphasized the importance of multilateral platforms in promoting sustainable recovery and growth in Afghanistan. At the same time, peace-building in Afghanistan is considered by the Turkmen side from the point of view of the unity of its three main directions: political, economic and socio-humanitarian.

First, Turkmenistan supports the development of dialogue with the new Afghan authorities as the main factor contributing to maintaining stability in the country and bringing closer the prospects for achieving internal harmony and a balance of interests in Afghanistan.

Secondly, the peace-building process in Afghanistan cannot be considered without integrating this country in regional economic processes through the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

And, thirdly, the humanitarian component of peace-building in this country has always had a positive impact on this process.

He also highlighted the need for consultations with Afghan officials to address regional security concerns, including issues of countering terrorism and other modern challenges.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s reconstruction based on friendship and good neighborliness. ///nCa, 26 February 2024