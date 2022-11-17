Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan takes place without Afghan delegates

Elvira Kadyrova

The participants of the fourth meeting of the Moscow format on Afghanistan called for the creation of an inclusive Afghan government and the early unfreezing of assets to overcome the socio-economic crisis in this country — both of these topics are not novel. The Kabul government’s inclusiveness, as understood by regional actors and players, became a must-stress point at all international platforms when it comes to Afghan issues.

On 16 November, special envoys and senior officials of Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan gathered in Moscow. Representatives of Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkey also attended the meeting as guests.

“The general tone of all the remarks [of the participants of the Moscow format] was identical and almost 100% the same. We all see the situation in Afghanistan the same way, and we all unequivocally support the early formation of an ethno-politically inclusive government in this country,” TASS quotes the Special Representative of the President of Russia for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current affairs in Afghanistan, the security situation and prospects for economic development in this country and the neighborhood region.

They agreed to continue coordinating regional efforts to promote inter-Afghan national reconciliation, strengthen security and stability in the region under the auspices of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan and other effective mechanisms.

According to Kabulov, the talks were also important in order to show the Afghan authorities that friendly neighboring countries are ready to cooperate with them, but call for the Taliban to take into account their approaches.

Meanwhile, the Taliban delegates were not invited to Moscow, unlike last year’s gathering.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Special Representative of the President of Iran for Afghanistan, spoke about the possibility of holding a new meeting at the level of foreign ministers of neighboring countries with Afghanistan, as well as Russia.

“We support the fourth meeting among the countries neighboring Afghanistan that has taken place in Tashkent, and we support regional consultations. Nonetheless, Iran is ready to host an additional meeting of foreign ministers in the Afghanistan plus Russia format in Tehran as soon as possible,” Qomi said at a meeting of the Moscow format.

In his opinion, the countries of the region should cooperate more actively with the Afghan authorities in an effort to resolve economic, political and other issues in the country through regular consultations with Kabul.

Turkmenistan, Afghanistan’s neighbor and partner in common integration and transportation projects, is also convinced of the importance of establishing a dialogue with the existing Afghanistan government.

On the eve of the Moscow format, a meeting was held in Ashgabat between the foreign minister of Turkmenistan and the Special Envoy of China for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyun.

After the meeting, the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan stated in a press release that “the Turkmen side considers it necessary to search for and use opportunities to hold consultations with authorized Afghan officials on issues of ensuring peace and security in the region, including issues of countering terrorism and other challenges and threats of our time.” ///nCa, 17 November 2022