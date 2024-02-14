Caspian Sea Collaboration: Turkmenistan, Iran Discuss Maritime Partnership

News Central Asia (nCa)

Delegates from the Turkmen Agency of Maritime and River Transport (“Turkmendenizderyayollary”) participated in the “Iranian Maritime Economy” forum held in Tehran on 12-13 February 2024.

Alongside transport companies, government agencies, and business groups from Iran, they discussed key issues: developing international trade and strengthening transport links between regional countries along the North-South and West-East corridors.

Three key transport corridors were highlighted:
• Europe – Russia – Azerbaijan – Iran – India
• Russia – Kazakhstan – Turkmenistan – Iran – India
• Russia – Iran – India
Meetings with representatives of the Port and Maritime Organization of Iran were held on the sidelines of the forum. The Turkmen delegation briefed the Iranian colleagues about the port system, the national merchant fleet and opportunities in the field of shipbuilding.

In order to further expand cooperation, ideas were voiced to provide incentives to foreign companies in the northern ports of Iran (Enzeli, Amirabad, Nushehir and others).

There were also separate round-table talks with the chief adviser of the ‘Behineh Tarabar Azhour’ company, M.B. Akdam. The representative of the company introduced the Turkmen delegation to the services of container transportation on the Caspian Sea and cargo transportation on the Amirabad-Baku route.

On 14 February, the Turkmen delegation will also visit the port of Amirabad. ///nCa, 14 February 2024

 

 

 

