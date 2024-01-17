Turkmenistan’s Maritime Transportation surpassed 2 Million ton of cargo in 2023

Turkmenistan’s Closed-type Joint-Stock Company “Maritime Merchant Fleet” achieved remarkable indicators in 2023 as their vessels had transported over 2 million tons of cargo.

The transported cargo included petroleum products, building materials, fertilizers, grain, containers, bulk cargo, and transit goods. During 2023, bulk carriers and ferries delivered about 4,000 containers, more than 15,000 vehicles and other equipment to the ports of destination.

Turkmenistan’s RO-PAX vessels, “Berkarar” and “Bagtyyar,” played a crucial role in keeping the busiest Caspian Sea route between Turkmenbashi and Baku operational throughout the year. These ferries, capable of carrying 54 trucks and 200 passengers each, complete the journey in just 12 hours, facilitating efficient transportation and trade.

In the near and medium term, the fleet will accept new vessels built at the Balkan shipyard located on the territory of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport. Supply vessels, transport and towing vessels serving offshore oil and gas production areas are especially in demand.

Investment plans reveal a commitment to diversifying the fleet further, with an emphasis on adding RO-PAX ferries for rolling rail and road transport. This expansion will open new routes to ports like Makhachkala, Kuryk, and Astrakhan, further strengthening regional trade connections. Additionally, the fleet is expected to see an increase in oil tankers, passenger vessels, and specialized vessels for dredging and port maintenance.

The economic benefits of these investments are projected to be significant. For instance, the vessel for collecting garbage and oil products from the water surface is estimated to generate a monthly profit of approximately $120,000.

Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine Fleet includes dry cargo vessels, tankers for the transportation of oil and petroleum products, passenger ships, passenger ferries, yachts, tugboats of various classes and auxiliary vessels.

The route map of the fleet includes span from the port of Turkmenbashi to Astrakhan (Russia), Aktau (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Anzali (Iran), Nowshahr (Iran), Bandar-Turkmen (Iran).///nCa, 17 January 2024