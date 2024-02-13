IRENA Explores Opening National Office in Turkmenistan

On 12 February 2024, at the World Government Summit (WGS 2024) in Dubai, Turkmenistan’s DPM, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Deputy Director General Gauri Singh.

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation, including the potential of opening an IRENA national office in Turkmenistan.

It was emphasized that in the field of development of renewable energy, Turkmenistan interacts with UNDP, UNIDO, UNEP.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is a lead global intergovernmental agency for energy transformation that serves as the principal platform for international cooperation in adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy, including bioenergy, geothermal, hydropower, ocean, solar and wind energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, and energy security, for economic and social resilience and prosperity and a climate-proof future.

IRENA’s membership comprises 168 countries and the EU. Together, they decide on the Agency’s strategic direction and programmatic activities, in line with the global energy discourse and priorities to accelerate the deployment of renewables-based energy transitions worldwide. ///nCa, 13 February 2024