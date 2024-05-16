The summary document of the High-level dialogue on transport and energy connectivity hosted by Turkmenistan on the margins of the ECOSOC FfD Forum was published in the six UN languages

The summary document of the special event entitled “High-level dialogue on transport and energy connectivity for increasing development financing: the United Nations Decade of Sustainable Transport 2026–2035 – Ashgabat Platform for Energy Connectivity”, which was held on the margins of the Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, on 23 April 2024, at Headquarters, was published and distributed in the six official languages of the UN as an official document of the 78th session of the General Assembly.

The full text of the document can be found at the following link https://undocs.org/Home/Mobile?FinalSymbol=A/78/875.

The document was issued under the agenda items of the current UNGA session “Macroeconomic policy questions”, “Follow-up to and implementation of the outcomes of the International Conferences on Financing for Development”, “Sustainable development”, “Zone of peace, trust and cooperation of Central Asia”.

The document underlines the importance of building connectivity between transport and energy infrastructure, and attracting development financing for landlocked developing countries. ///Permanent mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 15 May 2024