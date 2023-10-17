UNDP and the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages hold SDG evenings for student youth

Young people around the world can become a driving force for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Given the huge decisive role of the young generation in the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan, UNDP increases the potential of young people, including through awareness-raising, familiarization with international experience and global initiatives in the field of sustainable development.

UNDP in Turkmenistan and the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages holding evening on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the work of the book club “Kitap-paýhasyñ çemesi” (Book – source of wisdom) during 2023.

In each of the evenings, progress in achieving the SDGs, outstanding tasks and next steps towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development are discussed. SDG evenings within the framework of the Book Club serve as a platform for getting acquainted with global SDG implementation activities and discussing the role of the younger generation in the implementation of each of the 17 SDGs.

On 16 October, a regular meeting was held in the UN building within the framework of the book club, where UNDP specialists acquainted students with the results of cooperation between UNDP and Turkmenistan to achieve the SDGs, including joint efforts to finance the SDGs, strengthen national capacity in statistics, reporting and monitoring to ensure a better measurement of progress in achieving the SDGs in the country.

In particular, the participants got acquainted with the National Platform for Reporting on the SDGs as the main tool for monitoring and disseminating data on SDG indicators and learned about the results of work on the creation of the system of National Accounts 2008 and improving the quality of economic statistics.

The students took part in a Quiz on the topic “The Role of Statistics in Achieving Sustainable Development” and received prizes from UNDP.///nCa, 17 October 2023