Turkmenistan Delegation Participates in Cisco Live 2024

A delegation from Turkmen Communication agency participates in the Cisco Live 2024 international forum in the Netherlands. This annual event, hosted by IT giant Cisco Systems, fosters knowledge sharing and collaboration in information technology, digitalization, and cybersecurity.

Turkmen specialists immersed themselves in seminars and trainings on cutting-edge technologies, while also engaging in consultations and experience exchange with international experts.

Additionally, representatives from Turkmen Communication, CE Turkmentelecom, and JSC Altyn Asyr (country’s mobile operator) explored the latest IT equipment showcased at the Cisco Live 2024 exhibition.

On 5 February, the delegation met with Cisco Systems management, renowned programmers Matthias Wessendorf and Tarik Shakil, to discuss the establishment and technological equipping of data processing centers.

Marking a significant achievement, a Turkmen IT specialist earned the Cisco Certified Specialist – Data Center Core certificate upon completing a training program. ///nCa, 8 February 2024