Turkmen Ship Inspection Specialists Receive Training from the French classification society “Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore sas”

From 28 January to 3 February 2024 with the assistance of the Classification Society “Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore sas” (BV qualification Society) specialists of the Administration of State Supervision of Navigation in Turkmenistan took part in a training on the topic “Inspection ships in operation”, which took place in Aktau, Kazakhstan, according to the Turkmen Agency of Maritime and River Transport “Turkmendenizderyayollary”. 

During the training, the specialists of the BV Classification Society conducted classes on the basic requirements for ensuring safe navigation of ships and preventing environmental pollution in accordance with international standards.

In particular, the concept of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), the activities of classification societies, their concept and significance were explored .

In addition, the issue of state port control and its importance in ensuring the safety of navigation was discussed, the best practices of the BV classification society under the sections of the Convention for the Safety of Human Life at Sea (SOLAS-74) were studied.

Part of the training was devoted to the international legal framework for maritime safety. In particular, the relevant sections of the International Maritime Organization Convention (SOLAS-74) and its constituent codes (LSA, ISM, ISPS, etc.), the International Convention on Load Lines (LOAD Marks-66) and the Convention on the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL-73/78) were presented.

Participants actively engaged with BV experts, delving into specific topics like life rafts, fire extinguishers, and radio navigation systems. This immersive learning experience culminated in participants receiving certificates in “Ship inspection in operation.”

This training was conducted within the framework of the Agreement on the provision of authority for the performance of services for the inspection of vessels registered in Turkmenistan concluded between the agency “Turkmendenizderyaellary” and the BV Classification Society on 5 December 2020. ///nCa, 8 February 2024

 

 

 

