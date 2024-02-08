Turkmenistan Joins Convention for Bunker Fuel Pollution Compensation

News Central Asia (nCa)

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has welcomed Turkmenistan’s accession to the International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage (BUNKER). This important convention takes effect for Turkmenistan on 23 April 2024, strengthening the country’s commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection.

Adopted in 2001 and currently adhered to by over 100 nations, including Caspian neighbors Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, BUNKER 2001 establishes a standardized system for addressing compensation claims related to bunker fuel spills. “Bunker fuel” refers to the fuel used to power marine engines.

The Convention was adopted to ensure that adequate, prompt, and effective compensation is available to persons who suffer damage caused by spills of oil, when carried as fuel in ships’ bunkers. By joining, Turkmenistan demonstrates its dedication to responsible maritime practices and plays a critical role in upholding international pollution prevention standards. ///nCa, 8 February 2024

 

 

 

