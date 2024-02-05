Turkmen River and Maritime Agency Lauded for Emergency Preparedness in Caspian Sea

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Agency of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary) received a Certificate of Honor from the Balkan province administration for its exemplary performance in emergency preparedness exercises held in the Caspian Sea.

These large-scale training exercises, conducted throughout 2023 in three stages, aimed to simulate and refine the coordinated response of various ministries, departments, authorities, and emergency services. The primary objective was to effectively neutralize the negative consequences of any potential maritime incident.

The drills simulated a fire outbreak on an oil and petroleum tanker within the Turkmen Caspian Sea territory. The Ship Management Center at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport promptly received the distress call and relayed it to relevant civil defense and emergency services.

Through the swift and coordinated efforts of all involved services, including the Turkmenbashi International Seaport’s emergency rescue unit, the fire was successfully extinguished. Additionally, the “Ýyldyrym” fireboat and vessels equipped for oil spill containment were promptly dispatched to the incident zone.

These exercises served as a showcase of Turkmendenizderyayollary’s operational readiness to establish an emergency management center at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, if necessary. Additionally, they highlighted the agency’s capability to swiftly identify and implement strategic actions in response to both natural and man-made emergencies within the Caspian Sea. ///nCa, 5 February 2024 [photo credit – Turkmendenizderyayollary]

 

