The outcome document of the International Forum entitled “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace” was published in 6 languages as a document of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly

The outcome document of the International Forum entitled “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace”, which was held in Ashgabat on 11 December 2023, was published and distributed in the six official languages of the UN as an official document of the 78th session of the General Assembly. The full text of the document can be found at the following link https://undocs.org/Home/Mobile?FinalSymbol=A/78/694 .

The document was issued under the agenda items of the current UNGA session “Culture of peace”, “Peacebuilding and sustaining peace” and “Zone of peace, trust and cooperation of Central Asia”.

The document underlines the importance of global campaign initiated by Turkmenistan in 2023, the International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, that contributed to the implementation of the report of the Secretary-General of the United Nations on “Our Common Agenda”. This peace-oriented call mobilized the international community to work together to strengthen peace and trust among countries, inter alia, through political dialogue, negotiation, mutual understanding and cooperation, with a view to achieving sustainable peace, solidarity and harmony.

It emphasized the role of dialogue in conflict prevention, the key role of women in conflict resolution, and the importance of engaging youth in dialogue to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, New York, 25 January 2024