News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The outcome document of the International Forum entitled “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace” was published in 6 languages as a document of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly

The outcome document of the International Forum entitled “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace” was published in 6 languages as a document of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly

By

The outcome document of the International Forum entitled “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace”, which was held in Ashgabat on 11 December 2023, was published and distributed in the six official languages of the UN as an official document of the 78th session of the General Assembly. The full text of the document can be found at the following link https://undocs.org/Home/Mobile?FinalSymbol=A/78/694 .

The document was issued under the agenda items of the current UNGA session “Culture of peace”, “Peacebuilding and sustaining peace” and “Zone of peace, trust and cooperation of Central Asia”.

The document underlines the importance of global campaign initiated by Turkmenistan in 2023, the International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, that contributed to the implementation of the report of the Secretary-General of the United Nations on “Our Common Agenda”. This peace-oriented call mobilized the international community to work together to strengthen peace and trust among countries, inter alia, through political dialogue, negotiation, mutual understanding and cooperation, with a view to achieving sustainable peace, solidarity and harmony.

It emphasized the role of dialogue in conflict prevention, the key role of women in conflict resolution, and the importance of engaging youth in dialogue to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, New York, 25 January 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Final Document of the International Conference “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace” Adopted as an Official Document of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly
  2. Outcome statement of the International Conference “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace” announced UN GA official document
  3. Concept of the debate of the UN General Assembly on the Zones of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia, initiated by Turkmenistan, was published as an official document of the 77th session
  4. The Communiqué of the International Conference on Food Security held in Ashgabat was published as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly
  5. The United Nations published the Address by the participants of the International Youth Forum “Dialogue – Guarantee of Peace” held in Arkadag city
  6. At the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly declared 2023 the year of dialogue as a guarantee of peace
  7. Ashgabat outcome document circulated as documents of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council
  8. UN General Assembly adopts annual resolution on promoting a culture of peace, affirming support for Turkmenistan’s initiatives in building trust and dialogue in international relations
  9. UN General Assembly published in six official languages the outcomes of the international conferences convened in Ashgabat in May 2023
  10. Final Declaration of the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Neutrality published as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan