Turkmenistan and Japan Deepen Educational Ties Through Memoranda and Meetings

Turkmenistan and Japan advanced their educational collaboration during a recent delegation visit, signing key memoranda and holding fruitful discussions.

On 22 January 2024, DPM, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Presidents Nagata Kyosuke (University of Tsukuba) and Masashi Suzuki (Soka University). Their talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties in education and science, particularly through inter-university cooperation.

Youth policy projects and programs received special attention, according to Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Turkmen university rectors, engaged in productive dialogues with Soka University’s Rector, the Nippon Foundation head, and faculty members from various Japanese institutions.

These meetings led to concrete outcomes with signing of following MoUs:

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Institute of International Relations of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry and Soka University.

MoU between Oguz Khan Turkmen University of Engineering and Technology and the Japan-Turkmenistan Association for Scientific and Technical Cooperation, aimed at fostering collaboration in innovative technologies.

