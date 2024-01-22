News Central Asia (nCa)

Iraq in Talks with Iran over Supplying Turkmen Gas through Swap

Iraq is currently engaged in discussions with Iran to secure the supply of Turkmen gas via a swap arrangement, utilizing Iran’s existing pipeline infrastructure. This follows from recent statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity.

“Regarding Turkmenistan gas, Moussa stressed that “all the requirements and matters that were agreed upon have been accomplished,” said Ahmed Musa, spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on 20 January 2024.

“The issue needs to be discussed with the Iranian side because Turkmenistan gas will be supplied through Iranian pipelines to Iraq, and this calls for a number of meetings and negotiations with the Iranian side to reach an agreement,” Musa told.

Musa confirmed that “negotiations and meetings with the Iranian side are ongoing.”

In early November 2023 an Iraqi delegation led by Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel held talks with Turkmengaz officials in Ashgabat.

The meeting resulted in a signed protocol outlining the key commercial terms for a potential Turkmen gas supply agreement with Iraq.

The proposed agreement, under the SWAP scheme, envisages the annual transport of 9 billion cubic meters of Turkmen natural gas to Iraq for a period of five years. ///nCa, 22 January 2024

 

 

