Applications for TEKNOFEST 2024 technology competitions are ON now!

Applications for TEKNOFEST 2024 technology competitions have started. The excitement of TEKNOFEST, which is the new address is Adana, continues where it left off with 85 million TL prize and material support.

“You Are the Future” with high-performance projects in prestigious competitions.

Applications have started for the world’s largest technology competitions organized within the scope of TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival. With the motto “You are the Future with TEKNOFEST,” 30 million TL reward and over 55 million TL material support will be provided to technology enthusiasts who will demonstrate high performance in prestigious competitions. TEKNOFEST technology competitions, where more competition categories are opened every year than the previous year and are the largest award-winning technology competitions in Turkey’s history, will be held in 46 main categories and 117 sub-categories this year. Applications for TEKNOFEST 2024 technology competitions will be held until February 20, 2024.

Millions Apply to TEKNOFEST! Be a Part of This Excitement.

More than 2 million applications have been made to TEKNOFEST since 2018, which continues without slowing down to support the projects of thousands of young people working in these fields, with the aim of increasing the interest of young people in producing and developing national technology. For TEKNOFEST 2024, thousands of qualified young people from primary school to secondary school, high school, university, undergraduate and postgraduate levels will be able to apply to technology competitions organized in different categories to realize their dreams. Participate in the competitions where the application deadline is February 20 and take your place at TEKNOFEST 2024!

In TEKNOFEST 2024, 46 different technology competitions followed with interest by young people, such as Rocket, Model Satellite, Artificial Intelligence in Health, Biotechnology Innovation, Digital Technologies in Industry, Flying Car Simulation, Education Technologies, Robotaxi Passenger Autonomous Vehicle, Agricultural Technologies, Fighting UAV, Chip Design Competition, will be arranged. Unlike the 2023 technology competitions, Wireless Communication, Block Chain, Air Defense System Technologies, Financial Technologies, Unmanned Marine Vehicle, Smart Wi-Fi Coverage and TEKNOFEST Robolig Competitions will be opened for applications for the first time within the scope of TEKNOFEST 2024.

TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival will take place in Adana in 2024, organized under the main leadership Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and T.R. Ministry of Industry and Technology, and with the support of Turkey’s leading technology companies, public, media organizations and universities.

More details at: https://www.teknofest.org/en/competitions/

Application Deadline: February 20, 2024 ///nCa, 11 January 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)