UNFPA in Turkmenistan highlights the progress in 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan is looking back on a year marked by significant achievements in collaboration with the Government of Turkmenistan. Ayna Seyitlieva, head of the office of the United Nations Population Fund in Turkmenistan, in her article, published by the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”, mentioned some key highlights of UNFPA’s work in Turkmenistan during the past year:

The ICPD Commitment: On the 30th anniversary of the landmark International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), UNFPA partnered with the government to host a high-level conference in Ashgabat. This event convened key national partners to review progress on the commitments made at the Nairobi Summit in 2019 and chart a course for accelerating action towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Assessing Progress and Shaping the Future: As part of the global ICPD review process, UNFPA and its partners in Turkmenistan conducted a comprehensive assessment of the country’s efforts to implement the ICPD agenda. The findings of this review were presented at the ICPD Regional Conference in Geneva, showcasing Turkmenistan’s progress and informing future strategies.

Turkmenistan’s election to the Commission on Population and Development: Turkmenistan was elected to the Commission on Population and Development for the period 2024-2028, which gives the country the opportunity to contribute to global efforts to promote sustainable development and align global efforts with national priorities.

Unlocking Insights from the Population Census: The preliminary results of Turkmenistan’s population census, conducted in December 2022 with UNFPA’s support, were released in 2023. The dissemination and analysis of disaggregated census data is expected soon, which will serve as an effective basis for developing national policies and monitoring progress in meeting commitments to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Investing in Reproductive Health: Throughout the year, UNFPA and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry continued their successful collaboration on implementing the National Strategy for Reproductive Health, Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health. ///nCa, 26 December 2023