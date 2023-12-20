Turkmenistan’s Maritime Fleet Transported Over 2 Million Tons of Cargo in January-November 2023

The total volume of cargo transported by the ships of the Turkmenistan Maritime Trade Fleet in January-November 2023 amounted to 2.064 million tons, or 21.6% up year-on-year.

In general, the fleet’s cargo transportation plan for January-November 2023 was fulfilled by 129.4%, according to a press release from the Fleet.

Cargo turnover in January-November 2023 amounted to 867.149 million tons/km, which is 19.1% higher than the figures for the same period of 2022, and the cargo turnover plan for January-November was fulfilled by 228.9%.

Passenger turnover increased by 56.4% compared to the same period of 2022 and reached 8.540 million passenger-km. The passenger turnover plan was exceeded by 245.9%.

The number of containers transported amounted to 3,846 TEU with a growth rate of 277.3%.

The growth of indicators is primarily due to the increase in export transportation of crude oil and petroleum products, as well as general and transit cargoes that transit through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport. ///nCa, 20 December 2023