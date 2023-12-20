News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan’s Maritime Fleet Transported Over 2 Million Tons of Cargo in January-November 2023

Turkmenistan’s Maritime Fleet Transported Over 2 Million Tons of Cargo in January-November 2023

By

The total volume of cargo transported by the ships of the Turkmenistan Maritime Trade Fleet in January-November 2023 amounted to 2.064 million tons, or 21.6% up year-on-year.

In general, the fleet’s cargo transportation plan for January-November 2023 was fulfilled by 129.4%, according to a press release from the Fleet.

Cargo turnover in January-November 2023 amounted to 867.149 million tons/km, which is 19.1% higher than the figures for the same period of 2022, and the cargo turnover plan for January-November was fulfilled by 228.9%.

Passenger turnover increased by 56.4% compared to the same period of 2022 and reached 8.540 million passenger-km. The passenger turnover plan was exceeded by 245.9%.

The number of containers transported amounted to 3,846 TEU with a growth rate of 277.3%.

The growth of indicators is primarily due to the increase in export transportation of crude oil and petroleum products, as well as general and transit cargoes that transit through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport. ///nCa, 20 December 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine Fleet boosts cargo and passenger transportation
  2. Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine Fleet increases Cargo Transportation by 23.8%
  3. Turkmenistan Exceeds Sea and River Cargo Transportation Plan
  4. Turkmenbashi International Port Surpasses Half a Billion Tonne-Kilometres in Cargo Turnover
  5. Russian Railways targets to transport 1 million tons of cargo along the eastern branch of the North–South corridor
  6. Oil production in Kazakhstan in 2022: 84.2 million tons
  7. Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine fleet increases freight towards Azerbaijan
  8. Cargo turnover along the Middle Corridor may grow to 10 million tons per year in three years
  9. In January-May 2023, the Turkmenbashi Port received over 200 ships from Azerbaijan
  10. Over 700,000 tons of cargo crossed Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in H1 2021
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan