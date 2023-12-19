Turkmenistan continues to implement a Single Window for Export-Import Operations

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan has held a regular meeting of the commission for coordinating the work of the Single Window for export-import operations.

In addition to customs officers, representatives of ministries, departments and public associations took part in the meeting.

Within the framework of the meeting, events related to the launch of the “Single Window for Export-import Operations” system were held, as well as speeches ministries and departments made reports on the progress of the project.

Gone are the days of mountains of paperwork and lengthy delays. The Single Window system brings customs clearance, permits, and other export-import processes under one digital roof. This saves time and resources for businesses.

The project document “Single Window for Export-Import operations” in Turkmenistan for 2021-2023 was signed in December 2020 between UNDP, UNCTAD and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan. The creation of a “Single window” in all spheres of the economy is also provided for in the “Concept of Digital Economy Development in Turkmenistan for 2019-2025”.

This project unites 16 ministries and departments involved in foreign economic activity, streamlining processes through a centralized digital platform.

In January-November 2023, Turkmenistan’s foreign trade turnover increased by 96% compared to the same period last year. ///nCa, 19 December 2023