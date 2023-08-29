The Interdepartmental Commission discussed the implementation of the “Single Window for Export-import operations” in Turkmenistan

The introduction of the “Single Window for export-import operations” is underway in Turkmenistan. The relevant Interdepartmental Commission for the coordination of this work held a regular meeting, which brought together the heads and officials of ministries, departments and public organizations that are part of the commission, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan reports.

During the meeting, the commission heard a report on its activities and a progress report on the implementation of the system by authorized bodies.

In addition, a specialist from the Ministry of Adalat (Justice) was invited to the meeting, who explained the issues of further improvement of the regulatory framework of Turkmenistan. A specialist of the agency “Turkmenaragatnashyk” [Turkmen communications] told about the technical aspects of interdepartmental electronic communications.

The meeting dicussed priority aspects of the implementation of the “Single Window for Export-Import Operations” project and specific decisions were made in this area.

The project document “Single Window for export-import operations” in Turkmenistan for 2021-2023 was signed in December 2020 between UNDP, UNCTAD and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan (GTST). The creation of a “Single Window” in all spheres of the economy is also envisaged by the “Concept of Development of the digital economy in Turkmenistan for 2019-2025”. ///nCa, 29 August 2023

#Single_Window_for_Export-Import_Operations, #Turkmenistan, #trade, #Customs_Service_of_Turkmenistan