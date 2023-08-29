News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » The Interdepartmental Commission discussed the implementation of the “Single Window for Export-import operations” in Turkmenistan

The Interdepartmental Commission discussed the implementation of the “Single Window for Export-import operations” in Turkmenistan

By

The introduction of the “Single Window for export-import operations” is underway in Turkmenistan. The relevant Interdepartmental Commission for the coordination of this work held a regular meeting, which brought together the heads and officials of ministries, departments and public organizations that are part of the commission, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan reports.

During the meeting, the commission heard a report on its activities and a progress report on the implementation of the system by authorized bodies.

In addition, a specialist from the Ministry of Adalat (Justice) was invited to the meeting, who explained the issues of further improvement of the regulatory framework of Turkmenistan. A specialist of the agency “Turkmenaragatnashyk” [Turkmen communications] told about the technical aspects of interdepartmental electronic communications.

The meeting dicussed priority aspects of the implementation of the “Single Window for Export-Import Operations” project and specific decisions were made in this area.

The project document “Single Window for export-import operations” in Turkmenistan for 2021-2023 was signed in December 2020 between UNDP, UNCTAD and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan (GTST). The creation of a “Single Window” in all spheres of the economy is also envisaged by the “Concept of Development of the digital economy in Turkmenistan for 2019-2025”. ///nCa, 29 August 2023

 

#Single_Window_for_Export-Import_Operations, #Turkmenistan, #trade, #Customs_Service_of_Turkmenistan

Related posts:

  1. Introduction of a Single window for export-import operations in Turkmenistan
  2. MFA Turkmenistan holds a regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Human Rights
  3. UNDP supports the development of the 3rd periodic report of Turkmenistan on the implementation of ICESCR
  4. State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the GIZ project discussed digitalization in international transportation
  5. Turkmen Delegation met with Pakistani PM – Joint Implementation Plan for the Expedited Implementation of the TAPI signed
  6. The delegation of Turkmenistan, as a member of the UN Commission on Population and Development, takes part in the 56th session of the Commission
  7. Co-chairmen of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation discussed the key aspects of bilateral ties
  8. Kazakhstan and Pakistan are in talks to create a joint export-import company
  9. EBRD in Turkmenistan invites businessmen to Export School
  10. Customs officers of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed discrepancies in statistical data
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan