Construction of a new bridge continues over the Caspian Strait of Garabogaz

The construction of the Garabogaz Strait Bridge, a vital artery poised to reshape regional connectivity, is underway in Turkmenistan.

Since its launch in August 2022, the project, awarded to Ukrainian highway construction company Altcom, has steadily progressed, promising to usher in a new era of trade and transport efficiency by June 2024.

This modern bridge will replace the aging bridge built in the 1950s, significantly boosting capacity. While the predecessor struggled with a 20-ton limit, the new bridge will have capacity of 40-50 tons opening doors for heavier cargo and streamlined logistics.

The bridge stretches 354 meters with a two-lane, two-way configuration and 21-meter width. Its access roads extend another 2 kilometers, seamlessly integrating into the existing network.

Progress is already tangible. Six out of eight reinforced concrete pillars installed. The bridge supports will be mounted on 216 concrete and 193 iron-concrete piles. 3 spans of the bridge are made of metal structures and 4 spans – of reinforced concrete beams.

The Garabogaz Strait bridge will become an important link in the network of international highways running across Turkmenistan. The Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz road is part of the European route M37, European route E121, and Asian Highway Network AH5. Together, they constitute an enormous network connecting, China, South Asia, Central Asia, Russia, Caucasus, and Europe in a crisscross fashion. ///nCa, 19 December 2023 (based on Turkmenistan newspaper report)