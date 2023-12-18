UN and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan are strengthening cooperation

The plan includes activities that align the private sector’s work in accordance with the national priorities and the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals, as well as specific measures to access international experiences, knowledge, and technologies in the field. By fostering stronger partnerships with private businesses, which are integral to Turkmenistan’s economy, this collaboration seeks to propel the nation closer to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a statement, Mr. Dmitry Shlapachenko, the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, expressed, “The UN Country Team (UNCT) is pleased to witness the formalization of this Action Plan, a testament to the strengthened partnership between the United Nations and the UIET. We commend the Union for its dedicated efforts in contributing to the achievement of the SDGs.”

Mr. Shlapachenko continued, “Private businesses play a crucial role in driving progress, and their commitment to championing the 2030 Agenda is commendable. The UNCT stands ready to provide any necessary support to the Union and the Government of Turkmenistan at large”.

At the end of the signing ceremony, the parties agreed on the need to expand joint efforts beyond the AP, seeking the active participation of the Turkmen people in working to further strengthen the stability and prosperity of Turkmenistan.

***

About the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan:

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) is a public organization, which activity is directed at support of a small-scale and medium-scale business in Turkmenistan, assistance in the development of a private sector of the national economy, the formation of a modern enterprise infrastructure.

The Law of Turkmenistan “About the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (as amended)”, adopted in October 2019, provides the legal, organizational, and economic basis for the activities of the TUIE.

Today, the number of UIET members exceeds 29 thousand.