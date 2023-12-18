Direct Flights to set Between Turkmenistan and Japan

A landmark agreement establishing direct air communication between Turkmenistan and Japan was signed recently, paving the way for easier travel and enhanced business opportunities. This follows a successful visit by a Turkmen delegation to Tokyo from 13-16 December 2023.

Led by Rahimberdi Djepbarov, Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, the delegation held productive meetings with members of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation.

They also engaged in bilateral talks with heads of government agencies, organizations, financial institutions, and leading Japanese companies.

Discussions focused on furthering commitments from past agreements, exploring fresh avenues for energy sector collaboration, and tackling challenges in achieving carbon neutrality.

The signing of the air travel agreement marks a significant step forward in bolstering bilateral ties and promoting closer economic partnership between the two nations. ///nCa, 18 December 2023