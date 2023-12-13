UNDP Regional Director for Europe and the CIS visits Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 13 December 2023 – The United Nations (UN) Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and UNDP Regional Director for Europe and the CIS, Ivana Živković paid her first official visit to Turkmenistan from 10 to 12 December 2023, to participate in the high-level International Forum on peace and sustainable development, and to hold high-level discussions on UNDP’s strategic partnership with Turkmenistan.

On 11 December, ASG Živković met with the President of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Discussions centered on potential areas of strategic partnership aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable growth for the country.

“It was an honor for me to meet with His Excellency, the President of Turkmenistan, and express my gratitude for the strong cooperation between UNDP and the Government to support the national development agenda and advance collaborative efforts on digitalization, health and climate change,” – noted ASG Živković after the meeting.

The UNDP Regional Director then addressed the participants of the International Forum “Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace”, organized as part of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality Day celebrations and in support of global campaigns to promote a culture of peace. In line with the UN General Assembly resolution declaring 2023 the International Year of Dialogue for Peace, the Forum sought to unite international community’s efforts in preserving and fostering peace, establishing a culture of peace and trust in international relations, and promoting the global dialogue towards sustainable development.

“UNDP remains a strategic partner of Turkmenistan in the efforts to promote development, peace and stability. In the face of unprecedented global challenges, it is vital that we use development as the primary tool to achieve peace and stability,”- noted ASG Živković. “In this regard, I warmly welcome Turkmenistan’s initiatives to promote a dialogue towards peace, mutual understanding and conflict resolution across the globe”.

While in Turkmenistan, ASG Živković met with high-level Government officials of Turkmenistan, including Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, H.E. Mr. Nurmuhammet Amannepesov, as well as Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, H.E. Mr. Mammethan Chakyev. The parties discussed the country’s development prospects and opportunities for expanding joint efforts towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

ASG Živković highlighted the achievements of the long-standing cooperation between UNDP and the Government of Turkmenistan and explored opportunities for fostering and enhancing strategic partnership across a broad spectrum of issues related to democratic governance, health, digital transformation, education, environment and inclusive economic development.

During the visit, the UNDP Regional Director paid a visit to the No 1 cardboard and printing workshop of the Blind and Deaf Society of Turkmenistan (BDST) in Ashgabat. The workshop was fully renovated and re-tooled as part of a UNDP project enhancing training and employment opportunities for people with disabilities, with funding from the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund.

In addition, ASG Živković participated in the celebrations of the International Neutrality Day on 12 December. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 13 December 2023