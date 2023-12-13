Kazakhstan Supports Turkmenistan’s Efforts to Strengthen Peace and Stability

Kazakhstan has expressed its strong support for Turkmenistan’s efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the Central Asian region.

During a meeting of the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development, held in Ashgabat, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, lauded Turkmenistan’s positive neutrality as a key factor in promoting regional stability and fostering interstate dialogue.

Bakayev praised Turkmenistan’s initiative to declare 12 December as the International Day of Neutrality, an initiative that was approved by the UN General Assembly in 2017.

He also emphasized the importance of continued collaboration on addressing security and sustainable development challenges in the region.

In line with this commitment, Bakayev highlighted the significance of Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

The Group of Friends of Neutrality is an informal association of over 20 countries that was established at the initiative of Turkmenistan. Kazakhstan joined the group in 2020.