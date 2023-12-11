News Central Asia (nCa)

UNESCO Club Opens at Myrat Garryev State Medical University of Turkmenistan

A new UNESCO Club, “Medicinal Plants of Turkmenistan – Our Health, Our Heritage”, has opened its doors at the Myrat Garryev State Medical University of Turkmenistan, reports the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The launch of the Club was marked by a special event attended by Ms.Chinar Rustemova, Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, and Ms.Nargozel Muratnazarova, Rector of the University.

In her address, Ms. Rustemova said: “Today we witnessed the opening of the new UNESCO Club “Medicinal Plants – our Health, our Heritage” at the Myrat Garryev State Medical University of Turkmenistan, whose activities will make a valuable contribution to the successful implementation of state policy, as well as contribute to further work to strengthen and preserve peace, security, sustainable development and active promotion of healthy a way of life all over the world.”

Highlighting the Club’s primary objective, Rector Ms.Muratnazarova stated its focus on preserving the Turkmen people’s culture and rich heritage. Specifically, the Club will strive to educate the public about the medicinal properties of endemic plants found in Turkmenistan and their role in traditional medical practices.

This new addition joins existing UNESCO Clubs established at the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Agricultural Institute, and the Aba Annayev International Academy of Horse Breeding.///nCa, 11 December 2023

 

 

