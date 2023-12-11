Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have historically lived in friendly conditions, says Ambassador Gismet Gezalov

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismet Gezalov congratulated the Turkmen people on the upcoming International Day of Neutrality, celebrated annually on 12 December 2023.

The head of the diplomatic mission of the friendly country noted that Azerbaijan respects the political course of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan and was one of the first countries to support the status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, established on 12 December 1995 by the relevant resolution of the UN General Assembly.

Here is the full text of the greeting message:

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan stem from the will of our peoples, who have historically lived in friendly conditions.

Our ties are based on a common history, roots, language, brotherhood and mutual respect, and over the past period, the relationship between our countries has dynamically developed and risen to a new qualitative level.

As a result of the purposeful policy of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr.Ilham Aliyev, and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, His Excellency Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, our countries have become strategic partners.

Under the leadership of His Excellency the President of Turkmenistan, Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, strategic relations with Azerbaijan are developing very successfully.

Azerbaijan has always paid special attention to the development of relations with fraternal Turkmenistan.

Mutual visits, regular interactions, the signing of a number of documents in various fields, and ongoing joint projects play an important strategic role in expanding our cooperation.

Currently, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are successfully cooperating in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

We are confident that with the political will of the country’s leadership, we will take advantage of these opportunities to strengthen our traditional fraternal ties and further expand the areas of our joint activities through mutual efforts.

Our mutual cooperation continues successfully within the framework of international and regional organizations. This is evidenced by the mutual support for the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on international platforms.

Azerbaijan respects Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality. Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support the permanent Neutrality status of Turkmenistan, established on December 12, 1995 by the relevant resolution of the UN General Assembly.

Turkmenistan, having the status of permanent neutrality, has achieved great success in foreign policy, which makes us extremely happy.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the special resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”, we convey our sincere congratulations to the fraternal people of Turkmenistan.

I would like to conclude my speech with a quote from His Excellency the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, which aptly characterizes our relations: “Azerbaijan always rejoices in the successes and achievements of Turkmenistan as its own.”

We sincerely wish the brotherly people of Turkmenistan peace, tranquility and prosperity.

Happy Permanent Neutrality Day, Turkmenistan!”

///nCa, 11 December 2023