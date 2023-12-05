25 Million Cubic Meters of Gas per Day from Turkmenistan to fully meet the needs of Six Iraqi Power Stations

Iraq plans to import 25 million cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan every day, a volume sufficient to meet the needs of six power plants by 100%. This was revealed in an interview with the Iraqi News Agency (INA) by Ali Ahmed, Director General of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity for the production of electricity in the central region.

“According to the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani, a delegation was formed headed by the Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, in order to negotiate with the Turkmengas Company to prepare additional quantities of electricity natural gas through Iran, at about 25 million cubic meters on a daily basis,” the official said.

He explained that “These quantities are to meet the growing need for electrical energy.”

As evident from the interview, Turkmen gas will be supplied to Mansuriya, Al-Sadr, and Bismaya stations, as well as a station in the south of Baghdad, and Al-Quds and Al-Taji stations.

In early November, negotiations were held in Ashgabat between an Iraqi delegation led by Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel and the leadership of the State Concern Turkmengaz. Following the meeting, a protocol was signed on the main commercial terms of the agreement on the sale, purchase, and sale of Turkmen natural gas to Iraq.

Under the SWAP scheme, 9 billion cubic meters of Turkmen natural gas will be transported annually through Iran to Iraq for a period of five years, according to the protocol. This agreement will significantly enhance Iraq’s energy security and boost its power generation capacity. ///nCa, 5 December 2023