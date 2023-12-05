News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » 25 Million Cubic Meters of Gas per Day from Turkmenistan to fully meet the needs of Six Iraqi Power Stations

25 Million Cubic Meters of Gas per Day from Turkmenistan to fully meet the needs of Six Iraqi Power Stations

By

Iraq plans to import 25 million cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan every day, a volume sufficient to meet the needs of six power plants by 100%. This was revealed in an interview with the Iraqi News Agency (INA) by Ali Ahmed, Director General of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity for the production of electricity in the central region.

“According to the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani, a delegation was formed headed by the Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, in order to negotiate with the Turkmengas Company to prepare additional quantities of electricity natural gas through Iran, at about 25 million cubic meters on a daily basis,” the official said.

He explained that “These quantities are to meet the growing need for electrical energy.”

As evident from the interview, Turkmen gas will be supplied to Mansuriya, Al-Sadr, and Bismaya stations, as well as a station in the south of Baghdad, and Al-Quds and Al-Taji stations.

In early November, negotiations were held in Ashgabat between an Iraqi delegation led by Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel and the leadership of the State Concern Turkmengaz. Following the meeting, a protocol was signed on the main commercial terms of the agreement on the sale, purchase, and sale of Turkmen natural gas to Iraq.

Under the SWAP scheme, 9 billion cubic meters of Turkmen natural gas will be transported annually through Iran to Iraq for a period of five years, according to the protocol. This agreement will significantly enhance Iraq’s energy security and boost its power generation capacity. ///nCa, 5 December 2023

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Iraqi Minister of Electricity held gas talks in Ashgabat – Turkmenistan to export 9 bln cu m of gas to Iraq annually
  2. Iraqi Delegation to visit Turkmenistan by the end of October to finalize gas deal
  3. Iraqi government forms committee to deal with gas imports plans from Turkmenistan and Qatar
  4. Iraq to Import Turkmen Gas Through Iran in Swap Deal
  5. Turkmenistan and Iraq sign memorandum on gas supplies
  6. Kazakhstan to transit 800 million cubic meters of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by year’s end – Russian gas may help cover the internal deficit in Kazakhstan
  7. Supplies of Turkmen gas to Gazprom may reach 9 billion cubic meters this year
  8. Annual production capacity of Galkynysh gas field of Turkmenistan will reach 200 billion cubic meters
  9. OGT 2023: Gross gas production at the Galkynysh field may reach 200 billion cubic meters of gas per year
  10. Lukoil produces 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas in Uzbekistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan