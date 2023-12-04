Central Asia Unveils Regional Strategy to Tackle Climate Change

In a significant step towards addressing the escalating climate crisis, the Central Asian countries presented a comprehensive Regional Strategy for Adaptation to Climate Change at the UN Climate Summit in Dubai (COP 28). This strategy, unanimously approved by all Central Asian nations, marks a unified front against the region’s growing vulnerability to climate change impacts.

Christina Wegelein, Head of the Climate Security Division at the German Federal Foreign Office, lauded the Central Asian countries for their commitment to climate action. She emphasized that the Regional Adaptation Strategy will have a positive impact on both national and international security in the face of climate change challenges.

Underscoring the importance of this regional initiative, Zafar Mahmudov, Executive Director of the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia, highlighted the strategic advantages of a regional approach. He pointed out that this strategy aligns with the international community’s emphasis on addressing climate change through regional collaboration.

“The regional approach allows for adaptation at the regional level and facilitates expanded cooperation,” stated Zafarov.

The Regional Climate Change Adaptation Strategy reflects the shared understanding among Central Asian governments that climate change poses a collective threat that requires a regional response. This strategy outlines the development of adaptation measures to address the shared challenges faced by the region.

Central Asia stands as one of the most climate-vulnerable regions in Eurasia. Enhancing resilience to the intensifying climate impacts is a crucial priority for ensuring the region’s overall prosperity. Since the mid-20th century, average annual temperatures in Central Asia have increased by 0.5°C in the south and 1.6°C in the north. These changes have triggered a range of consequences, ranging from melting glaciers at high elevations to droughts and floods in the valleys. ///nCa, 4 December 2023 (photo credit – Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia)