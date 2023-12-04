News Central Asia (nCa)

2nd Turkmen-Russian Business Forum to be held in January 2024

During his visit to Moscow, on 4 December 2023, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

The parties reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached following the meeting of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation in Ashgabat on 10 October 2023, the press service of the Government of the Russian Federation reports.

The sides also exchanged views on preparations for the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental commission and the second Turkmen-Russian Business Forum, to be held in Turkmenistan in January 2024.

Earlier this day, Rashid Meredov met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Turkmen Foreign Minister is on visit to Moscow to participate in the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Caspian countries scheduled for 5 December. ///nCa, 4 December 2023 (photo credit – official website of the Government of the Russian Federation)

 

 

