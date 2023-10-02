China–Turkmenistan: entering a new path of comprehensive strategic partnership

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

On October 1, 1949, the formation of the People’s Republic of China was proclaimed, which opened a new chapter in the history of China. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, as a result of a united struggle, the Chinese people embarked on the path of socialism with Chinese specifics and made a great leap, thanks to which China began to live a better life, and the nation is becoming stronger and more powerful. After the 18th National Congress of the CPC, socialism with Chinese specifics entered a new era.

The CPC Central Committee, the core of which is Comrade Xi Jinping, rallying and leading the entire people of the country, is taking confident steps to implement the goal of fully building a modernized socialist power by the centenary of the PRC and comprehensively advancing the process of the great revival of the Chinese nation through Chinese modernization.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the beginning of China’s reforms and openness. China’s socio-economic development has withstood various risks and challenges and achieved new brilliant successes. In the context of slowing global economic growth, we are actively promoting high-quality development and high-level openness, striving to unlock the potential of domestic demand, stimulating market viability, promoting harmonious development of urban and rural areas, accelerating the “green” transformation of development approaches, and China’s economy maintains a clear, stable and positive dynamics. In the first half of this year, China’s GDP grew by 5.5% compared to the same period last year, which makes the country one of the major economies of the world. Today, China is the main trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions. Every day, 320 million dollars of direct investments from China enter the world market. And every month more than 3 thousand enterprises with foreign capital are located in China. According to the forecasts of reputable international agencies, China’s economic growth will amount to 5.2% this year, and its contribution to world GDP growth will reach 1/3. China, being an important engine of the world economy, will give an even more powerful impetus to the recovery and growth of the world economy.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative. This initiative initiated by China, but its capabilities and results will benefit the whole world. Over the past 10 years, more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations have joined the Belt and Road initiative, resulting in more than 3,000 cooperation projects and about a trillion US dollars invested, which has helped many countries and peoples realize their dreams of railways, large bridges and poverty eradication. In the first half of this year, the volume of imports and exports between China and countries located along the “One Belt, One Road” increased by 9.8% compared to the same period last year. Next month, China will host the third Forum of International Cooperation “One Belt, One Road”. We will adhere to the basic national policy of openness to the outside world, promote openness on a larger scale, at a higher level and to a deeper extent, and continue to share with other countries the new opportunities emerging due to China’s new development. We actively promote global climate and environmental management, together we build a clean and beautiful world. China is ready, together with other countries, to pave a broader and longer–term road of cooperation for the benefit of the whole world and contribute to achieving more fruitful results within the framework of high-quality joint construction of the “One Belt, One Road” on the principles of joint consultations, joint construction and joint use.

China, having chosen multilateralism as its approach, promotes the construction of a community of a single destiny of humanity. President Xi Jinping, having deeply studied the changes of time, put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative at a high level, which provided Chinese wisdom and Chinese options to solve the development deficit, overcome the security dilemma and strengthen mutual learning among civilizations. China is ready to make joint efforts with the international community to study these initiatives and to promote their implementation.

Recently, we celebrated the Independence Day of Turkmenistan together. Over the past 32 years, independent neutral Turkmenistan, taking into account the realities of the time, has achieved fruitful results in state-building and national revival. At present, under the wise leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan has successfully embarked on a new path of Revival of a new era of a powerful state, development and construction in all spheres are proceeding rapidly, neutral diplomacy has achieved notable successes, which has attracted the attention of the whole world. As a good friend, brother and partner, China highly appreciates these achievements and sincerely welcomes them.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnership relations between China and Turkmenistan, as well as one year of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Turkmenistan. In January, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov paid a state visit to China, during which the heads of the two countries held a deep exchange of views on the further development of Chinese-Turkmen relations and jointly announced the enhancement of bilateral relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership. This is an important milestone in the history of relations between the two countries.

The achievement of a new leap forward in relations between China and Turkmenistan is primarily due to the strategic leadership of the heads of the two countries. After the meeting in January, the heads of the two countries met again in May within the framework of the China–Central Asia Summit and reached broad agreements. The leaders of the two countries maintain regular strategic contacts, determine the direction and continuously give a powerful dynamic to the development of Chinese-Turkmen relations and cooperation in various fields.

The long–term stability of the political situation and the consistency of the policies of China and Turkmenistan are unique advantages for the development of strategic cooperation between the two countries. The relevant departments of both sides at all levels are taking active actions in a timely manner for the thorough implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of the two countries. The legislatures and political parties of China and Turkmenistan exchange views and experience on public administration issues in depth, which strengthens the political and legislative foundation of bilateral strategic cooperation. Both sides provide steadfast mutual support on matters of core interests, respect each other’s development paths chosen in accordance with national conditions, and closely coordinate and cooperate in international and regional affairs.

Chinese-Turkmen cooperation has a strong internal dynamic. China has been Turkmenistan’s largest trading partner for many years. Based on the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit and mutual gain, the two sides are continuously deepening the coupling of the initiative of joint construction of the “One Belt, One Road” and the strategy “Revival of the Great Silk Road” for the benefit of the peoples of both countries. Cooperation in the field of natural gas is the cornerstone of Chinese-Turkmen relations.

Chinese-Turkmen cooperation is ensured by reliable mechanisms. Today, not only the Chinese-Turkmen Cooperation Committee is functioning, but also 6 subcommittees in the fields of trade, energy, humanitarian exchange, security, transport and logistics, as well as scientific technology. The Main Committee and its subcommittees fully play a coordinated role in the comprehensive implementation of the Cooperation Program between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of Turkmenistan for 5 years (2021-2025), so that cooperation in all areas develops comprehensively and through joint efforts.

The development of Chinese-Turkmen relations has a solid social basis. The peoples of the two countries cherish the brotherhood that has been formed over centuries of history. The interrelationship between peoples serves as a strong social support for bilateral cooperation. China and Turkmenistan continue to deepen cooperation in such areas as education, culture, science and technology, sports, as well as regional cooperation.

The famous Turkmen poet Magtymguly said that when hearts and souls unite into a single whole, the earth and rocks will melt. There is also a Chinese proverb: “If the brothers unite, they will be able to break the gold.” We are ready, together with fraternal Turkmenistan, to make common efforts to fully implement the new important agreements reached by the heads of the two countries, to continue to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation. ///Originally published by Newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan on 30 September 2023

